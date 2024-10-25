Calgary Scores Three Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 3-2

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







CALGARY, AB. - The Calgary Wranglers stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Colorado Eagles 3-2 on Friday. Forward Clark Bishop scored the game-winning goal with 5:32 remaining in the contest to complete the comeback. Eagles forward Oskar Olausson notched a goal and an assist, while fellow forward Nikita Prishchepov netted his first professional goal in the loss.

Colorado would open the scoring just 5:03 into the contest when Prishchepov stuffed home a shot from the top of the crease, giving the Eagles an early 1-0 edge.

A power play would allow Colorado to expand its lead when Olausson buried a shot from the low slot, putting the Eagles up 2-0 at the 8:58 mark of the opening frame. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Wranglers 11-8 in the period and carried a 2-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Calgary would slice the deficit in half when defenseman Yan Kuznetsov fired a shot from the blue line that would deflect off the skates of an Eagles skater and into the back of the net. The goal was Kuznetsov's first of the season and trimmed Colorado's lead to 2-1 at the 2:55 mark of the second period.

The Wranglers would dominate the shots in the middle frame, outshooting Colorado 15-8, as the Eagles left for the second intermission still leading, 2-1.

Forward Rory Kerins would field a cross-slot pass at the side of the crease before steering the puck into the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2 at the 5:53 mark of the third period.

As time ticked down, Bishop located a rebound at the top of the crease and lunged across the ice and swatting the puck home. The goal would give Calgary a 3-2 advantage with 5:32 remaining in the game. Colorado would pull goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen in favor of the extra attacker, but would get no closer, falling by a final score of 3-2.

The Wranglers outshot the Eagles 33-32, as Colorado finished the night going 1-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Waltteri Ignatjew collected the win in net, making 30 saves on 32 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday, October 27th at 1:00pm MT at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.