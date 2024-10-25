Nate Danielson Scores First Pro Goal in Griffins' 2-1 Win at Springfield

Springfield, Mass. -- Behind Nate Danielson's first professional goal and Gabriel Seger's first AHL goal, the Grand Rapids Griffins earned their initial road win of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Thunderbirds on Friday at the MassMutual Center during their second-ever trip to Springfield.

Grand Rapids improved to 4-1-0-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign, its most recent Calder Cup championship season. The Griffins have surrendered six goals over the first five games, which are the fewest in team history, beating out the previous low of seven during the 2004-05 season. Through five outings, Grand Rapids ranks first in the AHL with just 1.20 goals allowed per game. Ville Husso turned away 10 shots but saw his shutout streak end at 126:13, which was the longest shutout streak ever to begin a Griffins career. Husso exited the contest 6:16 into the second period and Sebastian Cossa collected the victory with 21 saves on 21 shots.

The Thunderbirds took the early lead at 6:14 in the first period after the puck bounced off the back glass and dropped in front of the goal. Husso stopped the initial shot from Matthew Peca but the rebound was sent right back to the forward and he popped the puck over Husso's outstretched glove. The score marked the first goal Husso gave up in his three games with Grand Rapids.

With 3:14 left to play in the second, Danielson tied the game 1-1 with his first goal as a Griffin during a power play. After Danielson's first attempt was blocked, Austin Watson collected the puck and passed it back to Danielson who swept the disc right underneath Colten Ellis to put Grand Rapids on the board.

At 5:30 in the final period, Seger gave the Griffins the 2-1 lead with his first goal in the AHL during his debut. Alex Doucet fired a backhanded pass from the right circle to Seger in front of the goal and he buried the game-winner.

With 2:03 remaining, the Griffins entered a shorthanded situation, and the Thunderbirds pulled Ellis to take a 6-on-4 advantage. Cossa turned away numerous attempts by Springfield down the stretch, and Grand Rapids skated away with the 2-1 win.

Notes

The Griffins improved to 2-0-0-0 all time at the MassMutual Center.

Doucet and Jakub Rychlovsky both registered their first AHL points with assists.

The contest marked the first of three games in three days for Grand Rapids.

Highlights

Photo Gallery

Game Center

Box Score

Grand Rapids 0 1 1 - 2

Springfield 1 0 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Springfield, Peca 1 (Schueneman, Sylvegard), 6:14. Penalties-McGing Spr (holding), 2:52; Watson Gr (fighting), 7:39; Peterson Spr (fighting), 7:39.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Danielson 1 (Watson, Rychlovsky), 16:46 (PP). Penalties-Buchinger Spr (roughing), 4:05; Watson Gr (holding), 6:16; Tucker Spr (interference), 9:04; Rychlovsky Gr (tripping), 9:30; Robertsson Spr (high-sticking), 12:28; Bitten Spr (interference), 15:38.

3rd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Seger 1 (Doucet, Hanas), 5:30. Penalties-Hanas Gr (tripping), 17:57.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 5-11-7-23. Springfield 8-12-12-32.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 5; Springfield 0 / 3.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Husso 1-0-0 (11 shots-10 saves); Cossa 3-1-0 (21 shots-21 saves). Springfield, Ellis 1-3-0 (23 shots-21 saves).

A-5,612

Three Stars

1. GR Seger (game-winner); 2. GR Cossa (W, 21 saves); 3. SPR Peca (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 4-1-0-0 (8 pts.) / Sat., Oct. 26 at Lehigh Valley 7 p.m.

Springfield 2-4-0-0 (4 pts.) / Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Hershey 7 p.m.

