The Canucks Defeat the San Diego Gulls 3-1 in Their Home Opener
October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
After starting the season on a 4 game road trip, the Abbotsford Canucks finally returned home and hosted their Home Opener, taking on the San Diego Gulls.
In net for the Canucks tonight is Nikita Tolopilo after playing a full 60 mins in both of the Canucks wins so far this season. He is going head-to-head with Calle Clang of the San Diego Gulls. Standing tall in front of him are Guillaume Brisebois and Jett Woo, followed by Elias Pettersson and Mark Friedman, and Kirill Kudryavtsev and Cole McWard.
Up front, Jonathan Lekkerimäki made his season debut tonight, winging Aatu Räty with Tristen Nielsen. Max Sasson centered Danila Klimovich and Ty Mueller, and John Stevens and Nate Smith bookended Chase Wouters. Carsen Twarynski, Cooper Walker, and Dino Kambeitz rounded out the Canucks Home Opener Lineup.
The Gulls were quick to capitalize, when just 3 minutes into the game Judd Caufield passed in front to Yegor Sidorov who scored the first goal of the game and put the Gulls up 1-0. Abbotsford drew the first penalty of the game just 5 minutes later and was able to capitalize to tie the game up. Danila Klimovich ripped one from the point right past Clang and the game was tied. Another 5 minutes later, Jonathan Lekkerimäki took his shot on net from the point, and with Räty parked in front, the puck was deflected in, and the Canucks had a 1-goal lead. Abbotsford held on to that and headed into the second period up 2-1.
The Abbotsford Canucks were all over the Gulls during the second period, holding them to just 1 shot. With the Canucks holding possession of the puck for the majority of the period, Ty Mueller was able to intercept a Gulls play to set up Mark Friedman, who placed the puck perfectly in the back of the net! The Canucks then maintained a 3-1 lead going into the third period.
With twenty minutes left to play, the Canucks looked to hold onto the lead and close out their home opener with the lead. The Gulls had a strong push, but neither team was able to find the back of the net again.
Despite dropping the first goal, the Canucks were able to fight back and defeat the Gulls 3-1 in their first home game of the season!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024
- Stars Win Big Against Wild In Return Home - Texas Stars
- The Canucks Defeat the San Diego Gulls 3-1 in Their Home Opener - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Rally But Fall Late in Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
- Calgary Scores Three Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 3-2 - Colorado Eagles
- B-Sens Open Battle of Ontario with Shootout Loss in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Earn Fifth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Texas Scores Five Straight to Send Iowa to 6-2 Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Nate Danielson Scores First Pro Goal in Griffins' 2-1 Win at Springfield - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Checkers Top Islanders, 8-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Open Trip With 2-1 Win Over Bruins - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Earn Point with 2-1 Overtime Loss to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Bo Groulx Keeps Wolf Pack Perfect at Home with Overtime Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Blanked by Halverson, Lose to Crunch, 2-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins Blanked by Halverson, Lose to Crunch, 2-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Land Overtime Standings Point at Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Checkers Crush Bridgeport 8-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Outlasted by Bears - Providence Bruins
- Comets Comeback Falls Short, Lose to Rocket, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Cardwell Powers Barracuda Past Knights, 5-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Hickey, Quinney, Uchacz Score in Second Loss of Series against Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Commesso Recalled to Blackhawks, Phillips Reassigned to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Bernard Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Abbotsford Canucks Welcome Fans Back for Home-Opener Weekend - Abbotsford Canucks
- IceHogs Announce Broadcast Details for 2024-25 - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Military Appreciation Night Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union November 9 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs. CDL - Calgary Wranglers
- Hartford Wolf Pack and Urban Lodge Brewing Unveil New 'Blue Line Lager' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Skate Report: October 25, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Preview - Game #5: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Open Homestand with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders at Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Condors at Tucson, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- The Calgary Wranglers Announce Details of Indigenous Celebration Night - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- The Canucks Defeat the San Diego Gulls 3-1 in Their Home Opener
- Abbotsford Canucks Welcome Fans Back for Home-Opener Weekend
- The Canucks Fell 6-1 to the Colorado Eagles on Their Final Stint of the Roadtrip
- The Canucks Beat the Colorado Eagles 2-1 in a Shootout Victory
- Canucks Fall to the Wranglers 4-3 in a Shootout Loss