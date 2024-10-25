Game Preview: Condors at Tucson, 7 p.m.

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







GAME PREVIEW: Condors @ Tucson, 7 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD (2-0-2, 6pts) @ TUCSON (1-3-0, 2pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors and Roadrunners meet for the first of eight matchups this season as the Condors look to extend their best start to an AHL campaign

TUCSON CONVENTION CENTER, TUCSON, ARIZONA

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors head to Tucson for the first of two on the weekend against the Roadrunners. There are eight games in the season series.

LOOKING BACK

A 2-1 shootout loss on Tuesday extended the Condors best start to an AHL campaign. Bakersfield has collected points in four straight (2-0-2, .750%). Noah Philp scored in regulation while Collin Delia continued his strong start to the season, stopping 26 of 27 Wranglers shots.

TAKING IT TO TUCSON

The season series between the Condors and Roadrunners has largely tilted in Bakersfield's favor. Since 2018, the Condors are 23-8-4 (.714%) overall and own a 13-3-3 (.763%) in Tucson over that span. Overall, the Condors are 16-6-5 (.685%) in Southern Arizona.

LET'S TALK DEFENSE

Bakersfield has allowed a paltry 1.75 goals against per game through four games this season with just seven goals against. The Condors have yet to surrender a first period goal this season and have allowed just five regulation goals through four games.

EARLY DEALING

Collin Delia sits fourth in the AHL with a 0.96 goals-against average through two starts. He has stopped 49 of 51 shots (.961 sv%) on the season.

A RETURN TO CONDORSTOWN

Noah Philp, who took a year away from hockey, scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday. He had 19 as a rookie in 2022-23. The goal was his first since April 14, 2023 when he scored twice in the season finale against Coachella Valley.

STAYING CLEAN

Bakersfield is the second least penalized team in the AHL at 7.25 minutes a contest.

TAKING A PEEK AT TUCSON

The Roadrunners are 1-3-0 to start the season after being swept by Texas last weekend. Veteran Andrew Agozzino is tied for the team lead with four points (2g-2a) in four games.

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap up the series in Tucson on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Bakersfield's next home games come against Coachella Valley on Friday, Nov. 1 ($3 Beer Friday/ZOOperstars!) and Saturday Nov. 2 (Patriotic Night). The fun starts at just $15.

