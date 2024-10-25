Hickey, Quinney, Uchacz Score in Second Loss of Series against Barracuda

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights dropped their second game against the Barracuda, 5-3, on Friday morning at Lee's Family Forum.

Jimmy Schuldt got the Barracuda on the board two minutes into the game with a snapshot from the blue line. Andrew Poturalski potted the second San Jose goal of the first six minutes later. Brandon Hickey answered when he scored halfway through the first period.

The second period saw the Barracuda go on the power play three times and the Silver Knights once. All four power plays were killed, and the score remained 2-1 San Jose.

San Jose's Anthony Vincent put the Barracuda up by two shortly into the third period. 12 minutes later, Ethan Cardwell scored San Jose's fourth goal of the game. On a 5-3 powerplay, Gage Quinney cut the deficit back to two goals. Shortly thereafter Filip Bystedt scored on an empty net. Kai Uchacz responded in the final seconds of the game by scoring his first AHL goal.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Sunday, Oct. 27 | 3 p.m. | at Ontario Reign

Friday, Nov. 1 | 7 p.m. | vs. Ontario Reign | Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 2 | 6 p.m. | at Ontario Reign

Saturday, Nov. 9 | 5 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers

Sunday, Nov. 10 | 12 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers

Friday, Nov. 15 | 7 p.m | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets

NOTES ON THE KNIGHT

Brandon Hickey: Hickey scored his first goal of the season. The primary assist went to Calen Addison, his first of the season and first with Henderson.

Kai Uchacz: Uchacz scored his first career AHL goal late in the third period.

Penalty Killing: The Henerson Silver Knights killed all five penalties against San Jose.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will hit the road for their first game of the season against the Ontario Reign on Sunday, October 27. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.