Hickey, Quinney, Uchacz Score in Second Loss of Series against Barracuda
October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Silver Knights dropped their second game against the Barracuda, 5-3, on Friday morning at Lee's Family Forum.
Jimmy Schuldt got the Barracuda on the board two minutes into the game with a snapshot from the blue line. Andrew Poturalski potted the second San Jose goal of the first six minutes later. Brandon Hickey answered when he scored halfway through the first period.
The second period saw the Barracuda go on the power play three times and the Silver Knights once. All four power plays were killed, and the score remained 2-1 San Jose.
San Jose's Anthony Vincent put the Barracuda up by two shortly into the third period. 12 minutes later, Ethan Cardwell scored San Jose's fourth goal of the game. On a 5-3 powerplay, Gage Quinney cut the deficit back to two goals. Shortly thereafter Filip Bystedt scored on an empty net. Kai Uchacz responded in the final seconds of the game by scoring his first AHL goal.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Sunday, Oct. 27 | 3 p.m. | at Ontario Reign
Friday, Nov. 1 | 7 p.m. | vs. Ontario Reign | Tickets
Saturday, Nov. 2 | 6 p.m. | at Ontario Reign
Saturday, Nov. 9 | 5 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers
Sunday, Nov. 10 | 12 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers
Friday, Nov. 15 | 7 p.m | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets
NOTES ON THE KNIGHT
Brandon Hickey: Hickey scored his first goal of the season. The primary assist went to Calen Addison, his first of the season and first with Henderson.
Kai Uchacz: Uchacz scored his first career AHL goal late in the third period.
Penalty Killing: The Henerson Silver Knights killed all five penalties against San Jose.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will hit the road for their first game of the season against the Ontario Reign on Sunday, October 27. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. PT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024
- Cardwell Powers Barracuda Past Knights, 5-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Hickey, Quinney, Uchacz Score in Second Loss of Series against Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Commesso Recalled to Blackhawks, Phillips Reassigned to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Bernard Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Abbotsford Canucks Welcome Fans Back for Home-Opener Weekend - Abbotsford Canucks
- IceHogs Announce Broadcast Details for 2024-25 - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Military Appreciation Night Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union November 9 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs. CDL - Calgary Wranglers
- Hartford Wolf Pack and Urban Lodge Brewing Unveil New 'Blue Line Lager' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Skate Report: October 25, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Preview - Game #5: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Open Homestand with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders at Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Condors at Tucson, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- The Calgary Wranglers Announce Details of Indigenous Celebration Night - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Hickey, Quinney, Uchacz Score in Second Loss of Series against Barracuda
- Morning Skate Report: October 25, 2024
- Silver Knights Sign Defenseman Calen Addison
- Representing Heritage: Stephanie Suominen's LosHSK Design
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Noche de Loshsk & Nevada Day