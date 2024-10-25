P-Bruins Outlasted by Bears
October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were outlasted by the Hershey Bears 2-1 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Tyler Pitlick netted the lone goal for the P-Bruins.
How It Happened Pitlick skated the puck across the blue line and fired a wrist shot that ricocheted off the back glass and out to the right post, where he found his own rebound and chipped it past the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 3:45 into the first period. Georgii Merkulov and Vinni Lettieri received assists on the tally. Ethen Frank one-timed a feed from Mike Sgarbossa in the left circle to tie the game at 1-1 25 seconds into the second period. Henrik Rybinski backhanded a shot from the slot inside the right post to give the Bears a 2-1 lead with 14:36 remaining in the second frame.
Stats Pitlick's tally was his first in a Providence uniform. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 39 shots. The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4. The Providence Bruins fall to 2-3-0-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Hershey Bears on Sunday, October 27 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024
- Wolves Earn Point with 2-1 Overtime Loss to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Bo Groulx Keeps Wolf Pack Perfect at Home with Overtime Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Blanked by Halverson, Lose to Crunch, 2-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins Blanked by Halverson, Lose to Crunch, 2-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Land Overtime Standings Point at Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Checkers Crush Bridgeport 8-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Outlasted by Bears - Providence Bruins
- Comets Comeback Falls Short, Lose to Rocket, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Cardwell Powers Barracuda Past Knights, 5-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Hickey, Quinney, Uchacz Score in Second Loss of Series against Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Commesso Recalled to Blackhawks, Phillips Reassigned to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Bernard Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Abbotsford Canucks Welcome Fans Back for Home-Opener Weekend - Abbotsford Canucks
- IceHogs Announce Broadcast Details for 2024-25 - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Military Appreciation Night Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union November 9 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs. CDL - Calgary Wranglers
- Hartford Wolf Pack and Urban Lodge Brewing Unveil New 'Blue Line Lager' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Skate Report: October 25, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Preview - Game #5: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Open Homestand with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders at Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Condors at Tucson, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- The Calgary Wranglers Announce Details of Indigenous Celebration Night - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.