P-Bruins Outlasted by Bears

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were outlasted by the Hershey Bears 2-1 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Tyler Pitlick netted the lone goal for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened Pitlick skated the puck across the blue line and fired a wrist shot that ricocheted off the back glass and out to the right post, where he found his own rebound and chipped it past the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 3:45 into the first period. Georgii Merkulov and Vinni Lettieri received assists on the tally. Ethen Frank one-timed a feed from Mike Sgarbossa in the left circle to tie the game at 1-1 25 seconds into the second period. Henrik Rybinski backhanded a shot from the slot inside the right post to give the Bears a 2-1 lead with 14:36 remaining in the second frame.

Stats Pitlick's tally was his first in a Providence uniform. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 39 shots. The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4. The Providence Bruins fall to 2-3-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Hershey Bears on Sunday, October 27 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

