Syracuse Crunch to Hold Military Appreciation Night Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union November 9

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch will be honoring veterans and active military members during Military Appreciation Night presented by Visions Federal Credit Union on Saturday, Nov. 9 when the team hosts the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m.

As part of Military Appreciation Night, the Crunch are offering complimentary tickets for all veterans and active military members and their families to the Nov. 9 game, courtesy of generous donations from Visions, Crunch fans and local businesses. Active military, veterans and their families who would like to attend the Nov. 9 game should complete an online form, contact the Crunch at 315-473-4444 or visit the office to reserve their complimentary tickets.

During the game, the Crunch will be wearing Military Appreciation specialty jerseys. The jerseys will feature a black base with dark camouflage on the shoulders and across the bottom. The team will auction off select game-worn jerseys on the ice immediately following the game.

Military Appreciation Packages are now available for individuals or companies interested in hosting our nation's heroes and their families. The Military Appreciation Packages are:

Level 1 Package - $500

- 50 donated tickets to the Nov. 9 game

- Acknowledgement on the scoreboard during the game

Level 2 Package - $250

- 25 donated tickets to the Nov. 9 game

- Acknowledgement on the scoreboard during the game

Fans are also able to honor friends and family who have served in the military by submitting photos that will be displayed on the scoreboard during the game courtesy of Visions Federal Credit Union. Photos, names and military rank should be submitted to Stefany Gale at sgale@syracusecrunch.com by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Visions Federal Credit Union is a not for profit financial institution completely owned by its members. Established in 1966, Visions proudly serves over 250,000 members in communities throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.

