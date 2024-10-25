Bernard Loaned to Reading

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Xavier Bernard

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned defenseman Xavier Bernard to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Bernard, 24, has not played any games so far this season as he enters his fourth campaign in professional hockey. The Mercier, Quebec native has scored 7-32-39 in 159 professional career games between the AHL and ECHL.

Bernard has played in 52 career games in the AHL with the Belleville Senators and Bakersfield Condors scoring 1-3-4. He has also played in 107 ECHL career games where the 6'4", lefty-shot has scored 6-29-35 with the Atlanta Gladiators, Allen Americans and Fort Wayne Komets.

Bernard was selected in the fourth round by the New Jersey Devils in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft out of the QMJHL where he played for Drummondville and Charlottetown.

Lehigh Valley is back in action tonight at the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Phantoms return to PPL Center this weekend for a pair of games against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night and Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Sunday's game is Haunted on Hamilton with spooky fun at the arena including trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, and a costume parade.

