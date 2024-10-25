Wolves Earn Point with 2-1 Overtime Loss to Admirals
October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE-The Chicago Wolves wrapped up their three-game road trip with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Admirals on Friday night in Milwaukee.
Scott Morrow scored to help the Wolves earn a point but the visitors came up short overall when Vinnie Hinostroza notched the game-winner for the Admirals in overtime. Chicago finished its first road trip of the 2024-25 American Hockey League season 1-1-1-0.
After a scoreless opening period, the Wolves struck midway through the second while skating with a two-man advantage. Morrow carried the puck across the middle of the zone and rifled a wrist shot that sailed past Milwaukee goaltender Magnus Chrona to the stick side. Bradly Nadeau and Ryan Suzuki recorded assists on Morrow's second goal of the season.
The Admirals answered with a power-play goal of their own later in the period when Fedor Svechkov cashed in to even things at 1-1 heading into the third.
Neither team found the back of the net in the third and Hinostroza ended it 39 seconds into overtime.
Spencer Martin (29 saves) suffered the hard-luck loss in goal for the Wolves while Chrona (25 saves) earned the win for the Admirals.
Chicago dropped to 1-2-1-0 on the season while Milwaukee improved to 5-1-0-0.
Next up: The Wolves host the Admirals on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
##WEARETHEWOLVES
