Hartford Wolf Pack and Urban Lodge Brewing Unveil New 'Blue Line Lager'

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Urban Lodge Brewing have unveiled a new lager dedicated to the team and their loyal fans. 'Blue Line Lager' will be available starting tonight at the XL Center.

'Blue Line Lager' provides the Pack and their loyal fans with a tasty beer that they can drink throughout the course of the game at the XL Center and when the club takes the ice on the road!

'Blue Line Lager' will be available at the XL Center, Urban Lodge's locations in both Manchester and Hartford on Pratt Street, and throughout various retailers in Connecticut.

"Working with Urban Lodge has been a perfect fit," said Erik Hansen, Vice President of Wolf Pack Business Operations. "Besides having great beer options, we both love being involved in the community. We're so excited to have 'Blue Line Lager' at Wolf Pack games moving forward!"

Family is at the core of Urban Lodge with roots that run deep through Manchester, fueled by a passion for serving the community. Their collective family and friends were the inspiration behind Urban Lodge - constantly finding reasons to gather, celebrate and socialize over great beer and a good laugh.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a great organization and neighbor," said Michael Gerrity of Urban Lodge. "It was fun to collaborate and create a new, delicious beer - 'Blue Line Lager' - with cobranded can art, available to enjoy while supporting the Wolf Pack at all their home games."

'Blue Line Lager' is available starting tonight at the XL Center behind section 106.

