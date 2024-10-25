Bears Open Trip With 2-1 Win Over Bruins
October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
Providence, RI - The Hershey Bears (4-1-1-0) opened up a stretch of three games in three nights with a 2-1 win over the Providence Bruins (2-3-0-0) on Friday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion, as the club continued its 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health.
NOTABLES:
Ethen Frank tied the game just 25 seconds into the middle frame with a shot from the left circle, assisted by Mike Sgarbossa and Mike Vecchione. The tally was his team-leading sixth of the season.
Henrik Rybinski scored his first of the season at 5:24 from Ethan Bear and Vecchione.
Vecchione's two assists marked his first multi-point game of the season; Vecchione was playing his 200th game as a Bear.
Hunter Shepard earned his fourth victory, making a season-high 38 saves.
Brennan Saulnier and Providence's Billy Sweezey fought at 6:52 of the first period, marking Saulnier's second fighting major of the season.
The match was the first time in the 2024-25 campaign that Hershey was held off the board with the man advantage, after going 8-for-23 (34.8%) over its previous five games.
SHOTS: HER 28, PRO 39
GOALTENDING: HER - Hunter Shepard, 38-for-39; PRO - Michael DiPietro, 26-for-28
POWER PLAY: HER - 0-for-4; PRO - 0-for-4
THEY SAID IT:
"When you look at the second period, [Frank] got us on the board, it was the first shift for the second. And we just talked about hanging on to pucks more in the offensive zone. I thought we were trying to force too many plays in the first period and that resulted in [Providence] coming at us off the rush. So it was a great job by our guys hanging onto pucks, forcing them to play defense. And then from there we just gained some traction and we had a really good second and third period. They came at us hard and I thought both goaltenders played well, but [Shepard] held us in there." - Todd Nelson on the team battling back after trailing 1-0.
"We just grinded it out. [Providence is] a really good team and I think we just focused on winning battles, and I thought we did a really good job of doing that. Shep was unreal, but we were just really committed to the game plan and keeping it simple by winning battles." - Henrik Rybinski on the team's performance against a frequently tough opponent.
NEXT GAME:
The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:05 p.m. at MassMutual Center. Hershey is back on home ice when it hosts the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for College Night. The first 500 college students in attendance will receive a t-shirt, courtesy of Enck's Trophies and Screen Printing. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024
- Calgary Scores Three Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 3-2 - Colorado Eagles
- B-Sens Open Battle of Ontario with Shootout Loss in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Earn Fifth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Texas Scores Five Straight to Send Iowa to 6-2 Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Nate Danielson Scores First Pro Goal in Griffins' 2-1 Win at Springfield - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Checkers Top Islanders, 8-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Open Trip With 2-1 Win Over Bruins - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Earn Point with 2-1 Overtime Loss to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Bo Groulx Keeps Wolf Pack Perfect at Home with Overtime Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Blanked by Halverson, Lose to Crunch, 2-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins Blanked by Halverson, Lose to Crunch, 2-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Land Overtime Standings Point at Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Checkers Crush Bridgeport 8-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Outlasted by Bears - Providence Bruins
- Comets Comeback Falls Short, Lose to Rocket, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Cardwell Powers Barracuda Past Knights, 5-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Hickey, Quinney, Uchacz Score in Second Loss of Series against Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Commesso Recalled to Blackhawks, Phillips Reassigned to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Bernard Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Abbotsford Canucks Welcome Fans Back for Home-Opener Weekend - Abbotsford Canucks
- IceHogs Announce Broadcast Details for 2024-25 - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Military Appreciation Night Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union November 9 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs. CDL - Calgary Wranglers
- Hartford Wolf Pack and Urban Lodge Brewing Unveil New 'Blue Line Lager' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Skate Report: October 25, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Preview - Game #5: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Open Homestand with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders at Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Condors at Tucson, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- The Calgary Wranglers Announce Details of Indigenous Celebration Night - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.