Bears Open Trip With 2-1 Win Over Bruins

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







Providence, RI - The Hershey Bears (4-1-1-0) opened up a stretch of three games in three nights with a 2-1 win over the Providence Bruins (2-3-0-0) on Friday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion, as the club continued its 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health.

NOTABLES:

Ethen Frank tied the game just 25 seconds into the middle frame with a shot from the left circle, assisted by Mike Sgarbossa and Mike Vecchione. The tally was his team-leading sixth of the season.

Henrik Rybinski scored his first of the season at 5:24 from Ethan Bear and Vecchione.

Vecchione's two assists marked his first multi-point game of the season; Vecchione was playing his 200th game as a Bear.

Hunter Shepard earned his fourth victory, making a season-high 38 saves.

Brennan Saulnier and Providence's Billy Sweezey fought at 6:52 of the first period, marking Saulnier's second fighting major of the season.

The match was the first time in the 2024-25 campaign that Hershey was held off the board with the man advantage, after going 8-for-23 (34.8%) over its previous five games.

SHOTS: HER 28, PRO 39

GOALTENDING: HER - Hunter Shepard, 38-for-39; PRO - Michael DiPietro, 26-for-28

POWER PLAY: HER - 0-for-4; PRO - 0-for-4

THEY SAID IT:

"When you look at the second period, [Frank] got us on the board, it was the first shift for the second. And we just talked about hanging on to pucks more in the offensive zone. I thought we were trying to force too many plays in the first period and that resulted in [Providence] coming at us off the rush. So it was a great job by our guys hanging onto pucks, forcing them to play defense. And then from there we just gained some traction and we had a really good second and third period. They came at us hard and I thought both goaltenders played well, but [Shepard] held us in there." - Todd Nelson on the team battling back after trailing 1-0.

"We just grinded it out. [Providence is] a really good team and I think we just focused on winning battles, and I thought we did a really good job of doing that. Shep was unreal, but we were just really committed to the game plan and keeping it simple by winning battles." - Henrik Rybinski on the team's performance against a frequently tough opponent.

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:05 p.m. at MassMutual Center. Hershey is back on home ice when it hosts the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for College Night. The first 500 college students in attendance will receive a t-shirt, courtesy of Enck's Trophies and Screen Printing. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.