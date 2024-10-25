Wolf Pack Open Homestand with Visit from Phantoms

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack open a three-game homestand this evening as they welcome the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to town for the first time this season.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Phantoms this season. It is the first of three meetings at the XL Center in downtown Hartford. The sides meet next on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 27, in Hartford.

The Phantoms won the opening meeting by a final score of 4-3 in the shootout on Oct. 12, at the PPL Center.

Brett Berard opened the scoring 17:56 into the hockey game, blasting home the club's first goal of the season on the power play. The Phantoms would strike twice in the second period on the power play, getting their first goal of the season at 5:27 from Jacob Gaucher on a redirection. Samu Tuomaala then converted a high-danger scoring chance on the power play at 12:06, making it a 2-1 game.

Anton Blidh tallied the only five-on-five goal of the contest 5:05 into the third period, finishing a pretty passing play with Adam Sýkora. Anthony Richard restored the lead for the Phantoms just over two minutes later, however, potting a rebound at 7:20 on a five-on-three advantage.

Casey Fitzgerald's six-on-four power play blast at 18:55 tied the game 3-3 and forced overtime, securing a point for the Wolf Pack.

Olle Lycksell's goal in the third round of the shootout would be the winner, however, as Alexei Kolosov stopped two of three Wolf Pack shooters, including Alex Belzile to preserve the win in the third round.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack were shutout for the first time this season on Sunday, dropping a 4-0 decision to the Bridgeport Islanders.

Brian Pinho's shorthanded goal 6:59 into the second period, the first allowed by the Wolf Pack this season, would be the game-winning tally. Alex Jefferies and Marc Gatcomb both scored in the second period as well, as the Isles struck three times in 5:51.

William Dufour's goal at 18:21 of the third period was the dagger, making it 4-0 at the time.

The loss was also the Wolf Pack's first regulation defeat of the season. The club finished their first three-in-three weekend of the season with a record of 2-1-0-0.

Berard leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with four and points with six (4 g, 2 a). Belzile, meanwhile, leads the club in assists with five.

Phantoms Outlook:

The Phantoms were also shutout in their last outing, falling 3-0 to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday night at the PPL Center.

Emil Bemström's goal 3:05 into the hockey game would be both the icebreaker and the game-winning tally. Joona Koppanen and Boris Katchouk both struck in the third period, with Katchouk's tally coming into an empty net at 19:31.

Filip Larsson made 41 saves to collect the shutout for the Penguins.

The Phantoms lost both games in their home-and-home set with the Penguins last weekend. They dropped a 4-3 decision on Friday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Gaucher leads the Phantoms with two goals on the season. He is the only player with more than one tally to this point. Tuomaala's three points (1 g, 2 a) lead the club in that category.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4:00 p.m. when the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town for Round 2 of the 'I-91 Rivalry'! All ticketed fans are welcome to join us for the first postgame player skate of the season. All participants must sign a waiver, bring their own skates, and hold onto them for the duration of the game. Player availability is subject to change.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

