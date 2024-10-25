Game Day Preview - CGY vs. CDL

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Back on home ice.

The Wranglers return to the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight, taking on the Colorado Eagles at 7pm. GET TICKETS.

The Matchup

The Wranglers are coming off of a hot five game streak and sit 5-1-0, currently placing them second in the league and first in the Western Conference.

Their wins include two hat-tricks from Rory Kerins and Walker Duehr, and a shutout from netminder Devin Cooley.

The Colorado Eagles are placed seventh in the Western Conference, with two wins and two losses, one being from a shootout loss, earning them a marker.

Last season, the Wranglers beat the Eagles 6-2 in the series.

Players to Watch

Cooley has been a recent topic of discussion thanks to his stellar play. In his most recent game against the Bakersfield Condors, he saved 37 shots and was reliable for his team in the shootout, denying two shots and helping lead the Wranglers to victory.

Eight season veteran Jacob MacDonald, defenceman for the Eagles, leads his team in two goals and three assists.

Quotable

Coach Trent Cull on the start of the season for the Wranglers:

"It's been good, we've been trying to improve steadily and I think that we are starting to realize what we do and how we do it, and what we do that makes us successful".

Milestones on the Horizon

Jonathan Aspirot and Jarred Tinordi inch one point away from their 100th AHL career points, while Jeremie Poirier is two away from playing his 100th AHL game.

How to Watch

