Morning Skate Report: October 25, 2024

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the San Jose Barracuda for the second of their two-game series on Friday morning at Lee's Family Forum. The game is the first of a Golden Knights-Silver Knights doubleheader celebrating Nevada Day. Puck drop is set for 11 a.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: FloHockey

Radio: 1230 The Game

NOTES

The Silver Knights will look to get to their game early and snap a three-game losing streak following a 5-2 loss to the Barracuda on Wednesday evening. Defenseman Dysin Mayo and rookie forward Matyas Sapovaliv netted Henderson's two goals of the game.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Silver Knights are 0-1-0 to start the season against San Jose. Rookie Luca Cagnoni scored two goals for the Barracuda on Wednesday evening, including the first goal of the game. Rookie Collin Graf notched three assists, including on Scott Sabourin's game-winner. Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov made 26 saves to earn his third win of the season.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Barracuda are second in the Pacific Division with eight points in the standings. They have a game in hand on the first-place Calgary Wranglers. Graf leads San Jose and currently stands seventh in the AHL in scoring with seven points (2G, 5A) in five games. Cagnoni leads the Barracuda in goals with four goals in five games.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Mayo on the Mark: Dysin Mayo netted his first goal of the season on Wednesday. Mayo is coming off his best offensive AHL season in 2023-24, posting a career-best 25 points and matching a career-high with five goals.

Offense EnGaged: Gage Quinney notched an assist on Wednesday and now has four points in five games. Quinney has been a consistent producer against San Jose, totaling nine goals and 26 points in 24 career games against the Barracuda.

