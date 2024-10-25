Cardwell Powers Barracuda Past Knights, 5-3

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (5-1-0-0) scored five times on Friday afternoon at the Lee's Family Forum and got three points from sophomore forward Ethan Cardwell (1+2=3) en-route to a 5-3 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (1-5-0-0).

With the victory, the Barracuda have now won four in a row for the first time since they began the 2022-23 season 4-0 and are averaging five goals-per-game through their first six. Prior to Friday, San Jose had never won consecutive games on the road versus the Silver Knights.

At 1:50 of the opening period, former Silver Knight' Jimmy Schuldt (1) blasted in his first of the year from the point to give the Barracuda an early lead. San Jose would add to their advantage at 7:28 when Luca Cagnoni slung a point shot on net and Andrew Poturalski (2) tipped it in for his second of the year and second in as many games.

In the second, the Barracuda would outshoot the Silver Knights 17-4 but failed to add to their 2-1 lead, despite going on the power play three times.

Up by a goal in the third, the Barracuda finally added some insurance when Anthony Vincent (3) tipped in an Ethan Frisch point shot. Then, at 15:18, Cardwell (1) made it 4-1 when he beat Dysin Mayo on a one-on-one and then went upstairs on the short side. Things would get a bit interesting when the Barracuda took consecutive penalties and Gage Quinney (2) potted his second of the year, but with the net empty, Cardwell won a battle with former Shark' Calen Addison and found Filip Bystedt (3) for the empty netter. The Knights made it 5-3 at 19:44 but it was too late.

Yaroslav Askarov remained perfect, making 26 saves, and is now 4-0 on the year.

The Barracuda return to Tech CU Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 30 to play the Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m.. For tickets and more information, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

