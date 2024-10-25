Comets Comeback Falls Short, Lose to Rocket, 4-3

Laval, Quebec. - Entering their fifth game of the regular season, the Utica Comets were eyeing their first victory of the 2024 - 2025 campaign. For the first time this season they would stand on the ice against the Laval Rocket, the top affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Trying to set the tone for the next two games, which were also against Laval, the Comets tried to end their three-game road swing with a victory before heading home for a game tomorrow night against the Rocket at the Adirondack Bank Center. During the game, the Rocket grabbed a lead in the first period of the contest and eventually had a three goal lead twice in the game. The Comets fought back to within a goal but ultimately fell short of tying the game and lost, 4-3.

In the opening period, it was the Rocket that scored first after defenseman Owen Beck rifled a shot through traffic and into the Comets cage past Nico Daws at 14:45. It was only tally of the period as the Comets entered the second frame down, 1-0.

During the second period, the Rocket added two more goals to extend their lead. Josh Roy scored at 8:33 on the powerplay after a Comets were short a player and a stick in the defensive zone. It left plenty of time for Laval to get a one-timer open for Roy who struck to make it 2-0. Later, a turnover on the defensive blueline led to a two-on-one chance for Laval and it was Laurent Dauphin who scored on a wrist shot at 10:02. After two periods, the Comets entered the third down three goals to overcome.

During the final period of regulation, the Comets Brian Halonen scored to lift the Comets spirits as he took the pass from Justin Dowling raced down the right wing side and blasted it off the far post and in past goaltender, Jakub Dobes at 1:00. However, the Rocket managed to punch back after Florian Xhekaj scored at 6:57 to retrieve a three goal advantage for Laval. Yet again, the Comets found their way back onto the scoresheet and it was a play that developed because of the nifty stickhandling of Seamus Casey who threaded a pass right to the stick of Filip Engaras who found the back of the net for his first of the year at 9:27. The game once again was within in two goals as the Comets trailed, 4-2. As the Comets headed to a powerplay, Justin Dowling scored during the man-advantage and he scored wristing it off the crossbar and in at 18:24. Casey registered his second assist of the game. It wasn't enough in the end as time ran out on the Comets and they left the game without any points dropping the game, 4-3.

During the game, Filip Engaras took a fall into the boards and was taken off the ice by a stretcher by the medical team in attendance. As of the game report, there is no update on his condition. The Comets media team will provide updates as it becomes available.

The Comets finally back at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM tomorrow night in a rematch against the Rocket. To purchase tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

