Abbotsford Canucks Welcome Fans Back for Home-Opener Weekend

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Vancouver, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks will kick off the home portion of their schedule Friday at the Abbotsford Centre with an unforgettable Home Opener Weekend! With Jonathan Lekkerimäki looking to make his season debut, be sure to mark your calendars for this two-game set, on Friday, October 25, presented by Molson, and Saturday, October 26, when the Canucks will take on the San Diego Gulls. New head coach and former Vancouver Canucks centre Manny Malhotra has the team off to a solid start after four games on the road to start the year.

For more on Malhotra and captain Chase Wouters, their relationship, and Wouters' evolution as a leader, check out Senior Hockey Writer Chris Faber's latest on Canucks.com!

This weekend is not just about hockey; it's a celebration of community, passion, and the thrill of live sports! Fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere filled with festivities that will make this season opener truly special.

October 25: Home Opener, presented by Molson

Abbotsford will kick start the first home game of the 2024.25 season on Friday, and fans can look forward to an energetic atmosphere filled with pregame festivities and post-game entertainment, featuring:

FREE Grimms Sizzlin' Smokies pregame for the first 1000 fans -arrive early to grab this delicious offering!

A lively pregame DJ on the Plaza to get everyone pumped up for the game.

Test your luck at Molson's 'Spin the Wheel' prize wheel at Section 101 for a chance to win fun giveaways.

The Roxy Rollers will perform throughout the game, adding to the excitement with a lively post-game show you won't want to miss. Celebrate with $5 beers after the game-perfect for toasting a fantastic start to the season!

October 26:

The celebration continues Saturday, October 26, with an array of exciting experiences that will keep the energy high:

Feel the beat with a live Drumline performance on the Plaza before the puck drops, setting the stage for an electrifying night.

Dance and celebrate with our DJ on the South Rise at Sections 113 and 114, creating a lively game day atmosphere.

After the game, don't miss the chance to meet the players during the full team autograph session that will be spread out around the concourse - an amazing opportunity to connect with your favorite Canucks!

Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to the Canucks family, this Home Opener Weekend is an event you won't want to miss. Gather your friends and family, don your Canucks gear, and help us create an electrifying atmosphere that showcases our love for hockey!

We can't wait to see you at the Abbotsford Centre as we kick off an exciting new season together!

Future Abbotsford Canucks Community & Fan Engagement Nights (through the first half of the season)

Home Opener Weekend: October 25-26 vs San Diego Gulls

Diwali Night, presented by Ridgecrest Dairy: October 29 vs Tucson Roadrunners

Country Night: November 9 vs Bakersfield Condors

Hockey Fights Cancer: November 15 vs Coachella Valley Firebirds

Movember Night: November 16 vs Coachella Valley Firebirds

Rock n' Roll Night: December 7 vs Colorado Eagles

Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Save-On Foods: December 14 vs Manitoba Moose

Ugly Christmas Sweater Night: December 21 vs Tucson Roadrunners

Vancouver Canucks Night: January 11 vs Henderson Silver Knights

Autism Acceptance Night: January 14 vs Ontario Reign

Hockey Talks: January 15 vs Ontario Reign

