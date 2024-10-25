Admirals Earn Fifth Straight Win

Milwaukee, WI-- Vinnie Hinostroza scored the game-winning goal 39 seconds into overtime to propel the Admirals to their fifth straight win, a 2-1 victory over Chicago on Friday night at Panther Arena.

Playing 3-on-3 in the extra session, Hinostroza carried the puck from the far boards, skated around the top of the circle before cutting between the wheels and unleashing a snapper that sailed over the glove of Chicago netminder Spencer Martin.

The goal extended Hinostroza's point streak to five games and gave him an AHL-leading 10 points on the young season.

Magnus Chrona was impressive in net for the Admirals, stopping 25 shots, including 19 in the first two periods, to earn his second of the campaign.

After a scoreless first period it was the Wolves who got on the board first when Scott Morrow converted during a five-on-three power play at the 7:13 mark of the second.

However, the Admirals would respond with a power-play tally of their own from Fedor Svehckov with 6:19 to play in the sandwich frame. The play started when Joakim Kemell fed Svechkov as he entered the Wolves zone. Svechkov got a shot off that was stopped by Martin, but the Ads center followed his own shot and then tucked the puck nicely between the post and Martin's leg pad.

The was all the scoring there would be until Hinestroza's heroics in the first minute of overtime.

The Admirals and Wolves finish up their home-and-home set on Saturday night from the Allstate Arena at 7 pm. Milwaukee's next home game isn't until Saturday, November 9th at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

