Commesso Recalled to Blackhawks, Phillips Reassigned to Rockford

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Drew Commesso from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the team has assigned defenseman Isaak Phillips to Rockford.

Commesso, 22, has appeared in two games with the IceHogs during the 2024-25 campaign, posting a 1-1-0 record, with a 3.52 goals-against average and a .854 save percentage. In 38 regular-season games in 2023-24, Commesso tallied a 18-16-4 record, with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He also dressed in three Calder Cup Playoff games with the IceHogs, notching 1-2-0 record, with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Phillips, 23, has appeared in one game with Rockford this season. During the 2023-24 campaign, Phillips skated in a career-high 33 games with the Blackhawks, posting six assists. He also notched 14 points (4G, 10A) in 29 regular-season games with the IceHogs. Additionally, he posted two assists in four Calder Cup Playoff games in 2023-24.

