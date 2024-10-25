The Calgary Wranglers Announce Details of Indigenous Celebration Night

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Calgary Wranglers will be hosting their second Indigenous Celebration Game on Sunday October 27th at 1:00 p.m. when they play the Colorado Eagles at the Scotiabank Saddledome. This celebration of Indigenous culture and tradition is in recognition of the peoples of the Treaty 7 region of Southern Alberta.

The Calgary Wranglers will again be honouring the peoples of the Treaty 7 region of Southern Alberta by wearing special jerseys and uniforms previously designed by local Indigenous artists Jacob Alexis. The jerseys will be auctioned off with fundraising proceeds directed to benefiting local youth programming in each of the Treaty 7 First Nation Communities. Along with the proceeds of the jersey auction, the Calgary Wranglers will also be donating the proceeds of the 50/50 raffle from that evening.

The jerseys feature Every Child Matters on the chest of the players to provide recognition and commitment to action to ensure that all children know their importance, and to honour those who attended Residential Schools in Canada, their families, and communities. The jersey auction will be hosted online from October 24th at 10:00 a.m. to October 30th at 8:00 p.m. Visit www.calgarywranglers.com for details.

New this season, the Calgary Wranglers will be holding an Indigenous Marketplace and Artist Showcase during the event, on the concourse inside the Scotiabank Saddledome, hosted by Authentically Indigenous. Calgary Wranglers fans in attendance will have the opportunity to see the works from vendors from each of the seven nations and shop during the game.

"We are once again proud to honour the culture and traditions of the peoples of the Treaty 7 region of Southern Alberta and all Indigenous communities," said Calgary Wranglers Manager of Business Operations Nathan MacDonald. "With the Calgary Wranglers Indigenous Celebration game, we are able to showcase their incredible culture and traditions through our uniforms, pre-game ceremonies, and the Indigenous Marketplace and Artist Showcase." MacDonald continues, "we are also thrilled to be able to give back through the 50/50, jersey auction, and through ticket programs that provide tickets to members of the Indigenous communities in our region, to share in this celebration with us."

Lowa Beebe, the newly appointed CEO of the Host Society for the 2027 North American Indigenous Games, will be honoured as part of the pre-game puck drop ceremony. "I am deeply honoured to be part of this celebration," states Beebe. "The Calgary Wranglers' commitment to recognizing and uplifting Indigenous communities, especially through initiatives like the Indigenous Celebration Game and youth programming support, reflects the spirit of unity and respect we champion through NAIG." Beebe continues, "events like these showcase the power of sport in building bridges, celebrating culture, and fostering meaningful relationships." Lowa Beebe is a proud member of the Piikani and Kainai Nations.

The pre-game show will also feature ceremonies involving Ceremonial Drummers from Treaty 7 Nations. The Canadian national anthem will be performed in Blackfoot by Dilayna Blackhorse. Replica jerseys and Indigenous Celebration merchandise will be available in CGY Team Store locations across the Scotiabank Saddledome.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.