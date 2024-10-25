Condors Rally But Fall Late in Tucson

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Trailing by two in the third period, Ben Gleason (1st) and Seth Griffith (3rd) scored 29 second apart to level it, but the Bakersfield Condors (2-1-2, 6pts) eventually fell 5-3 in regulation to the Tucson Roadrunners (2-3-0, 4pts) on Friday. It was the first regulation loss for the Condors this season. Drake Caggiula (2nd) scored shorthanded in the second frame, part of a two-point night.

Alex Kannok-Leipert and Josh Brown each had fighting majors in the first period. Brown's fight with Curtis Douglas came with a game misconduct for fighting off a face-off and the Condors went down to five d-men for the rest of the game.

It was just the fourth regulation loss in 20 games for the Condors in Tucson.

The Condors wrap the series on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Tucson. Bakersfield's next home games come against Coachella Valley on Friday, Nov. 1 ($3 Beer Friday) and Saturday, Nov. 2 (Patriotic Night). The fun starts at just $15.

