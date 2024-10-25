Condors Rally But Fall Late in Tucson
October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Trailing by two in the third period, Ben Gleason (1st) and Seth Griffith (3rd) scored 29 second apart to level it, but the Bakersfield Condors (2-1-2, 6pts) eventually fell 5-3 in regulation to the Tucson Roadrunners (2-3-0, 4pts) on Friday. It was the first regulation loss for the Condors this season. Drake Caggiula (2nd) scored shorthanded in the second frame, part of a two-point night.
Alex Kannok-Leipert and Josh Brown each had fighting majors in the first period. Brown's fight with Curtis Douglas came with a game misconduct for fighting off a face-off and the Condors went down to five d-men for the rest of the game.
It was just the fourth regulation loss in 20 games for the Condors in Tucson.
The Condors wrap the series on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Tucson. Bakersfield's next home games come against Coachella Valley on Friday, Nov. 1 ($3 Beer Friday) and Saturday, Nov. 2 (Patriotic Night). The fun starts at just $15.
