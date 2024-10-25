Texas Scores Five Straight to Send Iowa to 6-2 Defeat
October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars scored five consecutive goals on Friday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to hand the Iowa Wild a 6-2 defeat. Brendan Gaunce and Will Zmolek scored for Iowa in the loss.
Cameron Hughes scored first for Texas at 10:01 of the first period with a tap-in finish behind Samuel Hlavaj (17 saves) off a backdoor feed from Matej Blümel on the power play.
Gaunce tied the game 3:14 later with the Wild on a 5-on-3-man advantage. Travis Boyd and Devin Shore combined to set up Gaunce at the top of the crease for a one-timer past Magnus Hellberg (36 saves).
Texas took the lead for good with 1:47 remaining in the opening frame when Blümel set up Kyle Capobianco for a point one-timer through traffic.
Iowa outshot Texas 13-8 in the opening 20 minutes but trailed 2-1 at the break.
Arttu Hyry scored a pair of goals on the power play in the final five minutes of the middle frame to widen the margin to 4-1 in favor of the Stars.
The Wild led Texas in shots 25-17 through two periods.
Antonio Stranges slammed a cross-ice pass from Justin Hyrckowian home 5:03 into the third to make the score 5-1.
Emilio Pettersen set up Jack Becker on a shorthanded odd man rush at 9:49 of the third.
Zmolek netted his first American Hockey League goal with a seeing eye shot through a screen with 4:16 to play. Gavin Hain and Reese Johnson earned assists on Zmolek's goal.
Iowa outshot Texas 38-23. The Wild finished 1-for-8 with the man advantage while the Stars went 3-for-5 on the power play.
Iowa and Texas finish the weekend series at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
