Penguins Blanked by Halverson, Lose to Crunch, 2-0

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins were shut-out by Brandon Halverson and the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night, falling by a 2-0 score at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (3-2-0-0) was the latest team to fall victim to Halverson's hot start to the season. The Crunch netminder stopped all 22 shots he faced on Friday for his second shutout in three games. Furthermore, Halverson has only allowed one goal in nine periods of hockey to start the year.

Crunch rookie Dylan Duke notched the night's first goal at 7:55 of the first period. When a Penguins breakout was stymied at the blue line, a bouncing puck fell right to the stick of Duke, who took several steps towards the net before sweeping the puck underneath Filip Larsson.

Larsson matched Halverson save for save through the rest of the game, keeping Wilkes-Barre/Scranton within striking distance.

With time dwindling down, the Penguins pulled their goalie for an extra skater. An empty-net goal from Max Groshev sealed Syracuse's win with 33.2 seconds left in regulation.

Larsson finished with 17 saves on 18 shots faced, but fell to 1-2-0 on the season despite his effort.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is a shot at revenge against Syracuse, as the two clubs go head-to-head again tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 26. The Penguins host the Crunch for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Fans in attendance on Saturday will also receive a 2024-25 Team Headshot Poster.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

-penguins-

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.