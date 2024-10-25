IceHogs Announce Broadcast Details for 2024-25

October 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill - The Rockford IceHogs and WIFR-TV announced that the IceHogs will broadcast games on WIFR's 19.2, The365, during the 2024-25 season. All home games and select road games will be broadcast live in the Rockford market.

IceHogs fans can catch the action locally on the following stations:

Over The Air: 19.2 HD

Comcast: 434

Rochelle Comcast: 356

Spectrum: 194

Mediacom: 102

All the action will be called by Dana Grey and fans can catch some of the Chicago Blackhawks top prospects like Artyom Levshunov, Frank Nazar III, Kevin Korchinski, Landon Slaggert, Colton Dach, Drew Commesso and more. For a listing of which games will be televised live on WIFR, click here.

Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

The IceHogs and Mid-West Family will also stream the audio broadcast of every IceHogs game on all of Mid-West Family's online stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5, and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premier source for local events, news and culture. Live audio broadcasts and on-demand audio streams for every game will also once again be available at IceHogs.com and the IceHogs app.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.