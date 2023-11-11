Stars Snag Last-Minute Point in Overtime Loss

November 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 5-4 in overtime against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night after breaking even in the last minute of regulation.

Texas skated in front of its second sellout crowd of the season in Cedar Park as 6,778 screaming Stars fans packed into the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to witness a thriller, which eventually needed additional time to determine a winner.

For the second night in a row and the fifth time in 12 games this season, Logan Stankoven struck first for the Stars. The rookie forward found himself on the scoresheet 2:54 into the first after he slapped the puck across the goal line while following up on an initial shot by Antonio Stranges, which clanked off the left post and bounced off a defender into the crease. Milwaukee's Denis Gurianov tied the game, 1-1, at the 12:17 mark by firing a snap shot into the top-right corner.

In the second period, the Admirals grabbed their first lead of the weekend when Fedor Svechkov swept in a loose puck near the right post past Remi Poirier to make it 2-1 at 7:01. Christian Kyrou tied the game 2-2 at 13:38 when his shot from the left point sailed past Troy Grosenick and into the bottom-right corner. With 38.6 seconds left in the middle stanza, the Admirals reclaimed a 3-2 lead when Zach L'Heureaux lifted a back-handed shot near the slot over Poirier and into the far side corner.

The third period saw Nick Caamano beat Grosenick from the left circle to tie the game with 10:30 remaining in regulation. Then with 9:27 left on the clock, Tye Felhaber scored 14 seconds into a power play to put the Admirals back on top, 4-3. In a last-minute effort with Poirier on the bench for an extra attacker, Mavrik Bourque fired in a one-timer across the slot from Curtis McKenzie to tie the game with 48.6 seconds remaining.

Joakim Kemell was Milwaukee's hero in overtime, shelfing a backhand one-on-one against Poirier with 2:27 left in the fourth period.

Picking up the win in goal for Milwaukee was Grosenick, now 2-3-0 this season, who made 22 saves on 26 shots. For the Stars, Poirier came down with the overtime loss to fall to 3-1-2 on the campaign after turning aside 27 of the 32 shots he saw.

In their next action, the Stars play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins next Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. as part of Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.