Griffins Blanked by Marlies, 4-0
November 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Toronto Marlies' Dennis Hildeby and Grand Rapids Griffins' Carter Mazur on game night
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins were shut out by the Toronto Marlies 4-0 on Saturday at Van Andel Arena, following a 23-save performance from Marlies' goaltender Dennis Hildeby.
The Griffins failed to solve the puzzle that was Hildeby, as the rookie netminder secured his second consecutive shutout and improved to a league-leading 1.26 goals against average and a .950 save percentage.
Early in the first period, the Marlies took advantage of a defensive-zone mishap when Joseph Blandisi scored from the slot to take a quick lead at 3:52. Following the early tally, Toronto broke into Grand Rapids' zone with an odd-man rush, which resulted in Alex Steeves firing the puck into the net from the low slot for a 2-0 lead. Steeves' goal was his second in as many nights for the Marlies.
After a scoreless middle frame, a scramble in front of the net while on the penalty kill helped create another Marlies goal, as Dmitry Ovchinnikov netted his fourth tally of the weekend on the doorstep for a 3-0 lead with 7:30 left in the game. With time dwindling, Kieffer Bellows joined in on the scoring when he ripped the disc from the left faceoff circle to extend Toronto's lead at 15:09.
Notes
- The Griffins have been shut out twice in five games.
- With the loss, the Griffins are averaging 2.20 goals per game through 10 outings, which ranks in the bottom third of the league.
Box Score
Toronto 2 0 2 - 4
Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0
1st Period-1, Toronto, Blandisi 4 (Abruzzese), 3:52. 2, Toronto, Steeves 8 (Gambrell, Abruzzese), 13:01. Penalties-Stevens Gr (hooking), 6:19; Lajoie Tor (tripping), 16:14.
2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Rifai Tor (tripping), 16:52.
3rd Period-3, Toronto, Ovchinnikov 4 (Abruzzese, Bellows), 12:30 (PP). 4, Toronto, Bellows 4 (Ovchinnikov, Pietroniro), 15:09. Penalties-Clifford Tor (hooking), 6:09; Mazur Gr (interference), 12:03.
Shots on Goal-Toronto 9-12-6-27. Grand Rapids 9-6-8-23.
Power Play Opportunities-Toronto 1 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.
Goalies-Toronto, Hildeby 2-1-1 (23 shots-23 saves). Grand Rapids, Hutchinson 2-3-0 (27 shots-23 saves).
A-7,282
Three Stars
1. TOR Hildeby (W, SO, 23 saves); 2. TOR Nick Abruzzese (three assists); 3. TOR Ovchinnikov (goal, assist)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 3-5-1-1 (8 pts.) / Wed., Nov. 15 vs. Chicago 11 a.m.
Toronto: 7-3-2-0 (16 pts.) / Sat., Nov. 18 vs. Manitoba 4 p.m.
