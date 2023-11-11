Islanders Edge Thunderbirds in Overtime

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - For the second time already this season, Ruslan Iskhakov scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Bridgeport Islanders (4-6-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, downed the Springfield Thunderbirds (7-6-1-0) in a 2-1 final at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday.

Iskhakov also scored twice with the overtime winner on Oct. 13th at Rochester. Samuel Asselin assisted on both of Iskhakov's goals, while Ken Appleby (2-2-0) made 20 saves for his second straight victory.

The Islanders improved to 3-1 in the five-minute, sudden death overtime period this season. Bridgeport also improved to 2-0-0-0 against the Thunderbirds.

After a scoreless opening period, Bridgeport broke the ice just 5:54 into the second when Iskhakov converted for the third time this season. Asselin created a turnover near his own blue line and stretched a pass to Iskhakov, who finished off a 3-on-1 with a wrist shot between Malcolm Subban's pads from the right circle.

The Thunderbirds tied it up roughly 10 minutes later, as Joseph Duszak's wrister from the slot found its way around Appleby. Will Bitten and Calle Rosen registered the assists on Duszak's first goal as a Thunderbird.

The Islanders dominated the third period, outshooting Springfield 9-1, but Subban kept the visitors in it and eventually earned them a point.

In the final minute of overtime, Iskhakov proved to be heroic for the Islanders, finishing off a rush in transition with a great deke on Subban from the doorstep. Asselin settled the puck on the left wing, waited for Iskhakov to join the play, and put a pass directly on his stick for the winner at 4:08. Iskhakov now leads the team with four goals this season and has a team-best 10 points.

Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Islanders outshot their opponent for the fourth straight game, 35-21.

Next Time Out: The Bridgeport Islanders complete a four-game homestand with a 10:30 a.m. tilt against the Syracuse Crunch at Total Mortgage Arena on Tuesday morning. The game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pre-Game Countdown at 10:15 a.m.

