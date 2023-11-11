Wranglers Ground Gulls

What an offensive explosion.

The Wranglers lit the lamp early and often at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, grounding the Gulls by an 8-3 score on Friday night.

Colton Poolman opened the scoring with his first goal of the season, while Ben Jones scored twice in the first period and added an assist for a three-point performance.

Matt Coronato notched two goals and an assist, Brady Lyle picked up a goal and a helper, while Emilio Pettersen and Brett Sutter added solo tallies.

Dryden Hunt had three assists in his first game with the Wranglers and Cole Schwindt added a pair of assists.

Oscar Dansk (2-0-1) picked up his second win between the pipes turning aside 30 shots.

The Wranglers came to play in the first period, lighting the lamp four times on 12 shots.

Just over a minute in, at the 1:11 mark, Poolman filtered a shot through traffic that found its way to the back of the net. 1-0 Wranglers.

Less than a minute later, Alex Gallant put his stamp on the frame with an explosive tilt against Travis Howe.

Then, with the Wranglers shorthanded, Schwindt picked off a pass at his defensive blueline and burst up the ice on a breakaway, but he was stopped on his chance by Gulls goaltender Alex Stalock.

However, he stuck with the play, picked up the loose puck in the corner and found a trailing Jones who fired home his second goal of the season. 2-0.

Jones would add another tally at the 10:51 mark, when he pounced on a loose puck in the slot and slid home his second goal of the period. 3-0.

At 15:03, Coronato was the recipient of a 2-on-1 pass from Hunt and wired home his second goal as a member of the Wranglers.

4-0 at the break.

The Gulls got into penalty trouble early in the second period and the Wranglers took advantage.

With Calgary set up in the offensive zone on the powerplay, Hunt worked the puck to Coronato at the blueline, sending a pass over to Lyle who hammered home a one-timer. 5-0.

Still on the man-advantage, Pettersen took the puck to the net and picked his spot with a quick wrist-shot to extend the lead. 6-0.

As frustration began to boil over for the Gulls, Trevor Karrick dropped the mitts with Adam Klapka, and the two heavyweights exchanged bombs, igniting the benches and the crowd.

San Diego would get on the board soon after while crashing the Calgary net, as Nathan Gaucher jammed the puck past Dansk for his first career AHL goal. 6-1.

The Gulls would add another, when a shot from the blueline from Jacob Perrault bounced off a body in front and redirected into the net. 6-2.

After another solid defensive play at his own blueline, Schwindt broke up the ice on a 3-on-1 and waited patiently for Sutter to get to the front of the net, sending a tape-to-tape pass to the Wranglers' captain who chipped home the puck to extend the lead.

7-2 Wranglers after 40 minutes.

Calle Clang entered the game between the pipes for the Gulls in the third period.

The Wranglers' powerplay prowess continued in the third period.

At 5:30, Coronato notched his second goal of the contest to put the game out of reach, officially.

8-2.

San Diego would add a goal late, on the powerplay, courtesy of Pavol Regenda.

8-3 final.

