Bordeleau Collects a Pair of Points in Barracuda Loss to Checkers

November 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (2-5-3-0) led twice on Friday at Tech CU Arena but couldn't hold on to the lead and would eventually fall 5-3 to the Charlotte Checkers (7-3-0-0).

In the loss, Thomas Bordeleau and Jacob Peterson each collected their first goals of the year.

In the first, at 6:30, Bordeleau (1) carried the puck down the right wing and beat Spencer Knight on the short side to open the scoring. But at 18:31, Lucas Carlsson (5) leveled the score.

In the second, Peterson (1) received a pass from Bordeleau and ripped in a low shot through the five hole of Knight to make it 2-1 Barracuda seven minutes into the frame. One minute and 11 seconds later, Ryan McAllister (4) potted the tying goal and then former Shark' Jonah Gadjovich (1) tipped in the go-ahead goal on the power play at 9:50. Carlsson would score again at the 12-minute mark before Ethan Cardwell (3) shoveled in a goal at 13:11.

In the third, Gadjovich (2) would score again, and the Checkers would roll to the 5-3 win.

Georgi Romanov would allow five goals on 40 shots, suffering his first regulation loss of the year.

The San Jose Barracuda return to the ice on Sunday, Nov. 12 (3 p.m.) to square off against the Charlotte Checkers. For tickets and more information about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.

