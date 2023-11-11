Ontario Holds on 2-1 Over Tucson

Ontario Reign's Jacob Moverare battles Tucson Roadrunners' Dylan Guenther

Ontario, CA - The Tucson Roadrunners couldn't stay dry of the Reign as they fell 2-1 on Friday night bringing their record to 6-4 on the season.

YA GOTTA SEE IT

Tucson Roadrunners Forward Dylan Guenther blasts a rocket of a one-timer to find the back of the net and light the lamp for Tucson.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

OH SO STRONG - The Tucson Roadrunners penalty-kill unit had a strong showing on Friday night and has been a bright spot thus far into the 2023-2024 season. Seven power-plays were needed to be killed-off in the game and the Roadrunners did just that. Keeping Ontario from lighting the lamp with a man advantage was a big reason Tucson stayed in the game as long as they did. Through 10 games this season Tucson is killing-off power-plays at 84.8% which is fifth in the Pacific Division. Three of the four teams with better PK percentages in the division have played less games than the Roadrunners.

LOOK AT THIS

Tucson Forward Dylan Guenther fights through Ontario defenders as he rips a one-timer to score for Tucson. It was Tucson's only goal in the contest but added to Guenther's impressive start to the season - 10 points in 10 games (3g, 7a).

THEY SAID IT

We're starting to build some chemistry and build some confidence. We're going to keep trending in the right direction

Forward Dylan Guenther after Friday night's 2-1 loss to Ontario

THE RUNDOWN

It was Hockey Fights Cancer night in Ontario as the Reign wore pink sweaters and the Roadrunners wore their primary reds. The rink was buzzing with energy as the two sides took the ice. Tucson outshot Ontario 14-5 in the period but neither side could scratch in a goal. Tucson had two power-play opportunities but came up empty and also successfully kill-off three Ontario power-plays. In just his second AHL game netminder Anson Thornton came up with some big first period saves to keep the score knotted up 0-0.

Ontario came out firing in the second period scoring two goals in the first 7+ minutes of play. Tucson hung around after the quick two goal deficit and answered with one of their own. It was 20-year-old Dylan Guenther who ripped the one-timer to score and bring Tucson within one. Guenther was assisted by Josh Doan and Nathan Smith who continue to keep producing points for the Tucson offense. Travis Barron had a great chance with Ontario on a 5-on-3 but was stopped. Through the first two periods there were a combined 10 penalties, six against Tucson and four against Ontario. Both sides penalty-kill units brought their "A" game, and no specials teams points were scored through the first 40 minutes of play.

The third period was quiet compared to the penalties flying around through the first two frames. A Milos Kelemen high-sticking minor was called around the halfway point of the period as the only penalty in the third. Tucson can walk away pleased with their penalty-kill unit who forced Ontario into an 0-7 evening on the power-play. Tucson outshot Ontario 31-22 on the night and 8-7 in the third.

