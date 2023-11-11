Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

November 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears make their first of six visits this season to the PPL Center as they open up a home-and-home weekend set with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on the road tonight.

Hershey Bears (8-3-0-0) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-5-2-0)

November 11, 2023 | 7:05 p.m. | Game 12 | PPL Center

Referees: Mason Riley (79), Patrick Hanrahan (52)

Linespersons: Jud Ritter (34), Tommy George (61)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears have been idle since battling the Bridgeport Islanders at home last Saturday, a 3-1 victory. After falling behind 1-0, the Bears tied the game late in the first period thanks to Logan Day's second of the season at 17:02. In the third period, Chase Priskie one-timed a power-play goal at 12:02 to put Hershey ahead, and Alex Limoges netted his second of the season 25 seconds later. Clay Stevenson went 26-for-27 for the Bears to get his third victory of the season. Hershey went 1-for-6 with the power play, and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Phantoms most recently dropped a 4-2 road decision to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday morning. Wade Allison and Cooper Marody each scored for the Phantoms in the first and second periods to overcome one-goal deficits, but the Thunderbirds pulled ahead for good with a pair of goals in the final frame.

SGARBOSSA SCORCHING:

With the loan of Mike Sgarbossa back to Hershey on Thursday, the Bears have regained one of their more potent offensive weapons. Hershey is 8-1-0-0 this season when Sgarbossa records at least a point, and the forward enters tonight's game riding a five-game assist streak (6a) dating back to Oct. 28, with two of his assists coming in games against Lehigh Valley.

GIBBY SUMMONED:

Following Hunter Shepard's recall to Washington on Friday, the Capitals re-assigned goaltender Mitch Gibson to Hershey from ECHL South Carolina in a corresponding move. Gibson has been busy since his previous re-assignment to the Stingrays, seeing action in three games within a six-day span, most recently posting a .943 save percentage in a 3-1 loss at Orlando on Nov. 7. Gibson and fellow Bears rookie netminder Clay Stevenson now comprise one of only two AHL goaltending corps this season to have at least two freshman netminders each record wins, with the other being Rockford's Drew Commesso and Jaxson Stauber.

SPECIAL TEAMS STRENGTH:

The Bears enter this weekend as one of only three teams in the AHL with both their power play and penalty kill units occupying slots in the league's Top 10. Hershey's power play is ranked seventh at 10-for-42 (23.8%), while the penalty kill is tied for fifth at 42-for-48 (87.5%). Hershey is joined by reigning Western Conference champion Coachella Valley (power play ranked second at 29.6%; penalty kill ranked second at 90.5%) and North Division member Syracuse (power play ranked ninth at 21.3%; penalty kill ranked fourth at 88.1%).

BEARS BITES:

Hershey is 2-0-0-0 in the regular-season series with Lehigh Valley, and tonight's game marks their first of six visits this season to Lehigh Valley; last season Hershey was 6-1-0-0 at the PPL Center...Defender Chase Priskie has four points (2g, 2a) in his last four games, including two game-winners...Rookie forward Ivan Miroshnichenko is tied for 16th among AHL first-year players with six points (2g, 4a)...Fellow rookie forward Bogdan Trineyev is one of only eight AHL rookies to score a shorthanded goal this season...Defenseman Aaron Ness is four points away from passing Patrick McNeill (152 points) for eighth all-time in Bears scoring among blueliners...Logan Day needs one point for 100 in his pro/AHL tenure.

ON THIS DATE:

Nov. 11, 2006 - Hershey broke a 1-1 tie in the second period with a pair of shorthanded goals scored 26 seconds apart by Alexandre Giroux and Matt Hendricks, and Eric Fehr scored a goal and two assists to lead the Bears to a 7-3 win over the Manitoba Moose at MTS Centre. The win enabled Hershey to set or tie several franchise records, including longest undefeated road start to the season and longest road unbeaten streak (both eight games).

