Canucks Blank Condors, 4-0
November 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors could not find an answer for Arturs Silovs and were blanked 4-0 by the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday. Max Sasson had two goals and an assist for the Canucks. Lane Pederson and Drake Caggiula each returned to the lineup for the Condors after missing nine games combined due to injury.
The Condors road trip heads to Calgary for games on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, iHeartRadio, and AHLTV.com.
