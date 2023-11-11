Game Day - CGY at CV

November 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







A chance at redemption.

The Wranglers roll into Acrisure Arena to face the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday for the first time since Round 3 of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Calgary (7-1-1) is coming off a big win in San Diego on Friday night, where the powerplay went 3-for-7 and 13 different Wranglers' skaters picked up points.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

November 14, 2023 7:00pm vs Bakersfield Scotiabank Saddledome

November 15, 2023 7:00pm vs Bakersfield Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers and Firebirds were in a tight race for regular season supremacy in 2022-23, with Calgary edging out Coachella Valley to capture the MacGregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the team with the most points in the regular season.

However, the Firebirds would get the last laugh, eliminating the Wranglers in Game 5 of the third round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

This is the first meeting of the season for these two rivals, with Calgary (7-1-1) sitting tied for second in the Pacific Division with 15 points, and the Firebirds (6-2-0) currently sitting fifth with 12 points.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Dryden Hunt

Dryden Hunt played well in his first game with the Wranglers since being assigned from the Flames earlier this week.

Hunt notched three assists in his season debut against the Gulls on Friday night.

Last season, Hunt notched a goal and three assists in the playoff series against the Firebirds, and lit the lamp in the regular season, as well, in his only game versus Coachella Valley.

ONE TIMERS:

(G) Connor Murphy was recalled from Rapid City (ECHL) on Thursday and served as backup on Friday.

Matt Coronato and Ben Jones both notched two goals and an assist against the Gulls.

Rory Kerins is riding a three-game point streak, with three assists in his first three games of the season.

Cole Schwindt had a multi-point performance on Friday with two assists.

