Wallstedt Shuts Out Chicago, Iowa Wins Third Straight

November 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - Jesper Wallstedt made 24 saves to shut out the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night as the Iowa Wild picked up a 4-0 road victory. Carson Lambos scored his first American Hockey League goal in the win.

Steven Fogarty put Iowa on the board at 7:30 of the first period. Brenden Miller sprung Fogarty through center ice and Fogarty snapped a wrister from the right circle over the glove of Keith Kinkaid (16 saves). Jujhar Khaira also earned an assist on the goal.

Iowa outshot Chicago 7-3 through the first 20 minutes and carried the one-goal advantage into the break.

The Wild doubled the lead at 7:36 of the middle frame following a four-minute penalty kill. After his penalty expired, Lambos jumped through the penalty box door, picked up a pass from Greg Meireles, and wired a shot over the shoulder of Kinkaid.

Iowa took advantage of a power play to go up 3-0 in the waning moments of the second. Sammy Walker and Adam Beckman combined to set up Andy Welinski, who beat Kinkaid from the right point with 13 seconds left in the period.

The Wild outshot the Wolves 14-13 through two periods.

Iowa picked up where it left off to start the third. After Ryan O'Rourke fired a shot off the end wall, Beckman banked the puck off of Kinkaid and into the net at 2:14. Pavel Novak added an assist on the tally.

Wallstedt closed out the shutout with 11 saves in the third period.

Chicago outshot Iowa 24-20. The Wild went 1-for-3 on the man advantage and killed off all six Chicago power plays.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. to face the Rockford IceHogs on Star Wars Night.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. to face the Rockford IceHogs on Star Wars Night.

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.â¯â¯

