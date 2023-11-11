Wolves Blanked by Wild 4-0

ROSEMONT, Ill.- The Wolves fell to the Iowa Wild 4-0 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Iowa goaltender Jesper Wallstedt made 24 saves to record the shutout and four different Wild players scored to hand the Wolves their sixth consecutive defeat.

The Wild opened the scoring early in the opening period when Steven Fogerty found the back of the net against Wolves netminder Keith Kinkaid.

In the second, Carson Lambos stepped out the of penalty box and scored to give Iowa a 2-0 advantage and Andy Welinski made it a three-goal advantage for the Wild late in the period.

Adam Beckman's score early in the third put Iowa up 4-0 and that's the way it ended.

Kinkaid (16 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Wallstedt earned the win for the Wild-the second time he's shut out Chicago this season.

The Wolves dropped to 1-6-1-1 on the season while Iowa improved to 6-5-1-0.

Next up: The Wolves host the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena. It will be Military Appreciation Game, Day 2 of the Wolves Canned Food Drive and Family Sunday, presented by Scott Credit Union.

