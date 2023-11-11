Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m.
November 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (4-3-0, 8pts) @ ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS (7-4-1, 15pts)
The Condors look for the split in Abbotsford at 7 p.m.
PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.
PATRIOTIC JERSEY BIDDING: The Condors wore specialty USA themed jerseys with proceeds benefiting the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3) on Saturday. Click here to get your bids in online. The auction ends TOMORROW!
BROADCAST
AM 800 Fox Sports Radio
iHeartRadio App
AHLTV.com
Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps from.
GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates
The Condors look for the split in Abbotsford against the Canucks following a 4-1 setback on Thursday.
LOOKING BACK
Seth Griffith (1st) opened the scoring early in the first period, but Abbotsford scored four unanswered en route to a 4-1 win.
NOT MUCH AT EITHER END
The Condors and Canucks combined for 40 shots on Thursday. Defensively, the Condors blocked 21 shots of Abbotsford's 42 shot attempts. Bakersfield is last in shots on goal per game at 24.57 and had just 20 on Thursday, despite over 70 shot attempts.
LOCKDOWN
The Condors are tied with Coachella Valley, allowing a league low 2.00 goals against per game and have surrendered just nine even strength goals against through seven contests. If he qualified minutes wise, Olivier Rodrigue would lead the AHL with a .968 save percentage through the early part of the season. Calvin Pickard leads all qualified goaltenders in save percentage at .939, but is on recall with Edmonton.
THE KEG
Greg McKegg has dropped assists in back-to-back games. He has a goal and three assists and is +3 through seven games.
LEADING BLUELINER
Ben Gleason earned a secondary assist on Griffith's goal Thursday. He leads the team in d-man scoring with five points (1g-4a) in seven games.
GET AHEAD
Thursday snapped two streaks for Bakersfield. It was the first time in four games the team lost when scoring first and lost on the road.
ON THE OTHER SIDE
Christian Wolanin leads the AHL in scoring by a d-man with 14 points (2g-12a) in 12 games. Arturs Silovs is second in the AHL among goalies with five wins. The Canucks scored twice shorthanded on Thursday and have four shorthanded markers this season despite being the least penalized team in the AHL.
UP NEXT
The Condors Western Canada road swing rolls into Calgary on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, AHLTV, and the iHeartRadio App.
