Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (4-3-0, 8pts) @ ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS (7-4-1, 15pts)

The Condors look for the split in Abbotsford at 7 p.m.

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

The Condors look for the split in Abbotsford against the Canucks following a 4-1 setback on Thursday.

LOOKING BACK

Seth Griffith (1st) opened the scoring early in the first period, but Abbotsford scored four unanswered en route to a 4-1 win.

NOT MUCH AT EITHER END

The Condors and Canucks combined for 40 shots on Thursday. Defensively, the Condors blocked 21 shots of Abbotsford's 42 shot attempts. Bakersfield is last in shots on goal per game at 24.57 and had just 20 on Thursday, despite over 70 shot attempts.

LOCKDOWN

The Condors are tied with Coachella Valley, allowing a league low 2.00 goals against per game and have surrendered just nine even strength goals against through seven contests. If he qualified minutes wise, Olivier Rodrigue would lead the AHL with a .968 save percentage through the early part of the season. Calvin Pickard leads all qualified goaltenders in save percentage at .939, but is on recall with Edmonton.

THE KEG

Greg McKegg has dropped assists in back-to-back games. He has a goal and three assists and is +3 through seven games.

LEADING BLUELINER

Ben Gleason earned a secondary assist on Griffith's goal Thursday. He leads the team in d-man scoring with five points (1g-4a) in seven games.

GET AHEAD

Thursday snapped two streaks for Bakersfield. It was the first time in four games the team lost when scoring first and lost on the road.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Christian Wolanin leads the AHL in scoring by a d-man with 14 points (2g-12a) in 12 games. Arturs Silovs is second in the AHL among goalies with five wins. The Canucks scored twice shorthanded on Thursday and have four shorthanded markers this season despite being the least penalized team in the AHL.

UP NEXT

The Condors Western Canada road swing rolls into Calgary on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, AHLTV, and the iHeartRadio App.

