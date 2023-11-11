Gulls Downed by Wranglers, 8-3

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Calgary Wranglers 8-3 tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego's overall record sits at 2-6-2-0.

Olen Zellweger posted 0-3=3, establishing new American Hockey League single-game highs in assists (3) and points (0-3=3). Zellweger is tied for first among rookie defensemen in assists (6) and is third among all Gulls skaters with 2-6=8 points.

Nathan Gaucher scored his first professional goal at 6:34 of the second period. The first-round selection of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2022 NHL Draft entered his first AHL season after helping the Quebec Ramparts to the 2022 Memorial Cup and QMJHL championships.

Andrew Agozzino stretched his assist streak to five games (0-7=7) with two assists. He finished the night leading Gulls skaters with eight assists and is tied for the team lead with 1-8=9 points.

Pavol Regenda scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season, a power-play tally at 18:24 of the third period. He sits tied for sixth in the AHL in goals and is tied for first among Gulls skaters with 7-2=9 points.

Jacob Perreault collected his fourth goal of the season at 10:41 of the middle frame. The right wing has 2-1=3 points in his last three games, ranking second on San Diego in goals (4) and fifth in points (4-2=6).

Sasha Pastujov also earned an assist, his second of the season, on the Gaucher tally.

Alex Stalock made 13 saves on 20 shots in 39:04 of action. Calle Clang came on in the third period, stopping 10 shots in relief.

The San Diego Gulls will continue a four-game homestand tomorrow, hosting the Colorado Eagles on Military Appreciation Night (6 p.m. PT; TV: KUSI RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Nathan Gaucher

On the loss to Calgary:

We didn't start the game...the first period was horrible for us. Lots of turnovers, puck management. Started off the second period with two 5-on-3s. We can't be doing that. We're just shooting ourselves in the foot. I think we played some good hockey for half of the second period, but that's not enough.

On scoring his first professional goal:

Crashing the net, get a rebound in, pushing at the net. The goalie was good today, so we had to find a way to put it in. So, good grind by Sasha (Gulls forward Sasha Pastujov), me and Zelly (Gulls defenseman Olen Zellweger).

On how the team break its losing streak:

We've just got to be better at everything. Puck management, playing as a unit of five. Build on as many of the positives as we can get out of this game, but just being disciplined, sticking to the game plan. Coming out strong, that's for sure. First period is really important for us.

Center Glenn Gawdin

On the loss to Calgary:

We made a lot of mistakes. You know, you do that against a good team, that's what happens. Positions and stuff like that. Obviously, we've said it multiple times with our discipline. They got a good power play. We were giving them 5-on-4s, 5-on-3s, not really helping ourselves win games.

On the line between aggressive play and taking penalties:

I think just playing smart. You know, it is a fine line. You just got to make the right reads and obviously, we need to work as a unit. We see one guy going, help him or support him, cover. You know, things like that, that we need to work on. It's just a little bit spread out right now.

On finding continued success on the power play:

Every little thing that goes into a power play. It starts with the faceoff, to breakouts, to in zone, being in the right spots and getting that chemistry. I think we were better tonight, and obviously it's nice getting that goal at the end, and we need to build on that tomorrow and hopefully score a couple more.

On facing Colorado tomorrow:

That's the best thing. It's a quick turnaround; we have to have a short memory. Obviously, there's things that we're going to look at tomorrow and fix. But tomorrow is a new day. We have to have a fresh mindset that, you know, we can't let today creep into tomorrow. We have to come to the rink ready to go and have a little bit of fire in us to win tomorrow.

Head Coach Matt McIlvane

On the loss to Calgary:

We left our goalie out to dry. I think we gave up three 2-on-1s. Discipline puts us down, 5-on-3, and we didn't play well enough in front of Alex (Gulls goaltender Alex Stalock). That's for sure. And you feel for him. And then it carries into the third. Discipline, puck management, on repeat.

On being an aggressive team and staying disciplined:

Aggressive and discipline(d) don't have much to do with each other. You can skate, you can work, and you can battle without slashing, without chirping officials, and that's where we got ourselves into trouble. The two don't necessarily go hand in hand. We can be an extremely aggressive team and be extremely disciplined. And right now, we're not.

On Nathan Gaucher's first goal:

I thought today was Nathan's best game. He got rewarded with that. He's had pretty steady growth over the last few games and it's good to see him get rewarded. Unfortunately, he doesn't get to celebrate with the team.

On the continued progression of Olen Zellweger:

We know Olen can produce offense and it's good when he can get on the scoresheet, for sure. He's continually trying to work in areas of his game and it's good to see him get rewarded.

On the quick turnaround and facing Colorado tomorrow:

That's all you can look forward to is the next opportunity. The challenge is how fast can you reset, and that's what we've got 24 hours to figure out.

