Capitals Recall Hershey Captain Dylan McIlrath

November 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled defenseman Dylan McIlrath from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

McIlrath, 31, has registered three assists in 11 games this season for Hershey while also logging 23 penalty minutes. Hershey's captain led the Bears to the 2023 Calder Cup Championship, playing all 20 postseason games, tallying two points (1g, 1a). He is in his third season with the Capitals organization, and during the 2022-23 campaign, he posted a career-best 13 assists over 74 games with the Bears and led the club in penalty minutes with 102.

The physical defender has skated in 571 career AHL games for Connecticut/Hartford, Springfield, Grand Rapids, and Hershey, scoring 116 points (27g, 89a), posting a +36 rating, and collecting 1,127 penalty minutes. He also won the Calder Cup in 2017 with the Grand Rapids Griffins, who were coached by current Hershey head coach Todd Nelson.

McIlrath skated in six games for the Capitals in 2022-23, notching an assist. He's played in 72 career NHL games with the New York Rangers, Florida, Detroit, and Washington, scoring six points (3g, 3a).

The Bears visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Hershey returns home to host the Phantoms for Hockey Fights Cancer Night and Penn State Light-Up Inflatable Cheer Stix Night at GIANT Center on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

