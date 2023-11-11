Ontario Gets Past Tucson, 2-1

Storyline: 30 saves by goaltender Erik Portillo kept the Tucson Roadrunners (6-4-0) to a single goal Friday night, allowing the Ontario Reign (6-4-1) to earn a 2-1 win on Hockey Fights Cancer night at Toyota Arena.

The Reign goals both came in the second period from Akil Thomas and Jacob Doty. For Thomas, the tally was his first of the season, while Doty picked up his team-leading third game-winning strike of the year.

Date: November 10, 2023 Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Erik Portillo (ONT) 2. Jacob Doty (ONT) 3. Akil Thomas (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo L: Anson Thornton

Next Game: Sunday, November 12 vs. Colorado Eagles | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

