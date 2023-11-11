Stars' Pouliot Suspended for One Game
November 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Texas Stars defenseman Derrick Pouliothas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Milwaukee on Nov. 10.
Pouliot was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Texas's game tonight (Nov. 11) vs. Milwaukee.
