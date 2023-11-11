Dipietro's 34-Save Shutout Boosts P-Bruins to Victory Over Wolf Pack
November 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Hartford, CT - Goaltender Michael DiPietro posted a 34-save shutout, boosting the Providence Bruins to a 2-0 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night at the XL Center. Forward Curtis Hall netted the game-winning goal and assisted on the other tally, while defenseman Dan Renouf scored his second goal in as many games.
How It Happened
After an offensive zone face-off win, Hall's initial shot from the slot was blocked and came right back to his stick, before he fired a snap shot through the five-hole, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 2:57 into the game. Luke Toporowski and Trevor Kuntar were credited with the assists.
While short-handed, DiPietro stretched from the right post to the left and made a dazzling windmill save with the glove with 10:45 to play in the first period.
Renouf received a pass from the corner inside the left circle and hammered a slap shot into the upper-right corner, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 11:26 remaining in the third period. Hall and Alec Regula received assists on the tally.
Stats
Renouf has scored in two straight games and has five points in that span.
DiPietro's shutout was the second of his AHL career and first since the 2019-20 season.
DiPietro stopped all 34 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 19 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-4, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, November 12 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 P.M.
