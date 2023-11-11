Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves

November 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (5-5-1-0; 11 pts.) at Chicago Wolves (1-5-1-1; 4 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a weekend road trip when they take on the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 30-51-7-3 (15-27-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-24-4-1 at Chicago)

Last Time: Iowa shut out Chicago 1-0 at Wells Fargo Arena on Oct. 25... Nick Swaney scored a power-play goal for Iowa 2:21 into the first period... Jesper Wallstedt made 31 saves in the win... Keith Kinkaid stopped 21 shots... The Wild killed off four Wolves power plays

2022-23: Iowa went 4-6-0-0 against Chicago in 2022-23... The Wild won three of the first four meetings... The final matchup of the season was the only game that went to overtime... Only one other game was decided by fewer than two goals (Chicago 6 - Iowa 5, Feb. 11, 2023)

TEAM NOTES

FOUR OR MORE: Iowa scored four goals for the third time this season on Friday at Rockford... The Wild have won all three games in which the team has scored four times this year... Iowa went 24-2-2-0 in 2022-23 when scoring four or more goals in a game

FIRST PERIOD DOMINANCE: Iowa has not allowed a first period goal in five consecutive games... The Wild have scored in the first period in three of those contests and won each time... Each opening goal has come in the last two minutes of the first period... Iowa had two streaks of four games without a first period goal against in 2022-23

TIGHT CONTESTS: Iowa improved to 4-1-0-0 in games decided by two goals on Friday... The Wild are 1-0-1-0 in games decided by a single goal... Iowa has not won a game decided by three or more goals

JAKE LUCCHINI

* Jake Lucchini notched his second two-goal game of the season in Friday's win at Rockford

* Lucchini is the only Wild skater to have scored twice in a game this season

* The two-goal performance was Lucchini's eighth of his AHL career, not including a hat trick on Feb. 22, 2022 vs. Syracuse with Belleville

* Lucchini kicked off the season with points in five consecutive games (3-4=7) and has back-to-back two-point games (3-1=4)

FRIDAY FIRSTS

* Pavel Novak scored his first AHL goal on Friday at Rockford

* Mike O'Leary picked up his first point of the season with the primary assist on Novak's goal

* Joël Teasdale earned his first point in an Iowa uniform with the secondary assist on Novak's goal

* Jujhar Khaira also scored his first goal of the season on Friday

* Greg Meireles notched his first assist and fourth point of the season with an assist on Jake Lucchini's second period goal

* Iowa scored three goals in a period for the first time this season

