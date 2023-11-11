Blackhawks Recall Phillips
November 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs.
Phillips, 22, made his season debut with the Blackhawks on Oct. 30 against the Arizona Coyotes. He has also recorded three points (1G, 2A) in eight games with Rockford this season.
The IceHogs renew the I-90 rivalry with a matinee game on Sunday in Rosemont against the Chicago Wolves. Puck drop is at 3 p.m. CT.
The Blackhawks play the Florida Panthers tomorrow at Amerant Bank Arena at 12:00 p.m. CT.
