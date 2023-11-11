Comets' Offense Soars Against Americans, Win 6-0

Utica, NY- On Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center, the Utica Comets battled the same team that defeated them the previous night on the road, the Rochester Americans. With a day to think about the loss, the Comets took to the ice at home with the idea of garnering revenge for the previous game. In front of a sold-out crowd who jammed the arena to celebrate Veterans Day, the Comets took control early and never looked back as they skated away with two-points and the victory in front of a roaring home crowd. The Comets goaltender, Isaac Poulter made out perfectly stopping all 23 shots he faced as his team supplied more than enough offense to skate away with a 6-0 victory.

In the opening period, the Comets started the scoring with Graeme Clark taking the perfect feed from Simon Nemec off a Comets faceoff win by Ryan Schmelzer. Clarke blasted a one-timer into the Rochester net at 6:04 for his fourth goal of the season giving the Comets a 1-0 lead.

In the middle frame, the Comets added to their lead and they did it on the power-play after Justin Dowling slammed home a loose puck in front of Cooley at 4:51. His first goal for Utica of the season was assisted by Kyle Criscuolo and Xavier Parent. Utica wasn't done scoring in the period and it was Crisculo who scored for his second goal in as many nights after he batted a rebound into the Amerks net at 10:43. The goal was assisted by Nemec and Dowling. The Comets left the second period leading the game, 3-0.

In the final period of regulation, Nemec wristed a point shot that bounced off Cooley and into the net at 2:16 giving Utica a 4-0 advantage. Later, the Comets added goals from Daniil Misyul and later Nemec deposited his second of the evening at 6:53 and 14:48 respectively.

The Comets are back on the ice again next week on Friday, November 17th against the Springfield Thunderbirds on the road before heading home to battle the Laval Rocket on Saturday night inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM.

