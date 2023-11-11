Colorado Avalanche Recall Defenseman Caleb Jones
November 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Caleb Jones has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate.
Jones is tied for the team lead with six assists through the first 12 games of the season, as his six points are tied for second among all Colorado blueliners. Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Jones has appeared in 217 NHL contests with the Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks, generating 14 goals and 36 assists.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, November 11th at 7:00pm MT at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
