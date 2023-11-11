Bears Blank Phantoms 2-0
November 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
Allentown, PA - Mike Vecchione and Pierrick Dubé scored, and Clay Stevenson pitched his second shutout of the season as the Hershey Bears (9-3-0-0) beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-6-2-0) by a 2-0 final on Saturday night at PPL Center.
Hershey took a 1-0 lead midway through the opening period when Vecchione settled a bouncing puck at the left circle and banked a shot off the left post before it caromed off the arm of Parker Gahagen and into the net at 10:04 as Mike Sgarbossa drove the lane, with Sgarbossa receiving the lone assist, his sixth straight game with a helper.
Dubé gave the Bears a two-goal edge at 10:07 of the second period when Logan Day grabbed the rebound of Dubé's initial shot out of the corner and found the forward behind the Lehigh Valley net, allowing Dubé to stash it through the pads of Gahagen for his fifth of the season. The helper marked Day's 100th career professional and AHL point, and Aaron Ness received credit for a secondary assist.
The Phantoms pressed in the third period, out-shooting Hershey by an 11-5 margin, but Stevenson and the Bears shut the door the rest of the way.
Shots finished 24-21 in favor of the Phantoms. Stevenson went 24-for-24 for Hershey to pick up his fourth victory of the season and his second shutout win over Lehigh Valley; Gahagen went 19-for-21 in the loss for Lehigh Valley. Hershey was 0-for-2 on the power play; the Phantoms went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.
The Bears return home to host the Phantoms for Hockey Fights Cancer Night at GIANT Center on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2023
- Islanders Edge Thunderbirds in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comets' Offense Soars Against Americans, Win 6-0 - Utica Comets
- Bears Blank Phantoms 2-0 - Hershey Bears
- Rathbone Tucks Two in Penguins' Loss to Syracuse - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Subban Superb, But Isles Squeak Out OT Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Defeat Penguins, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Stars' Pouliot Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Panthers Return Rasmus Asplund to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Capitals Recall Hershey Captain Dylan McIlrath - Hershey Bears
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Defenseman Caleb Jones - Colorado Eagles
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2023-24 Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by Magna Autosystems - Belleville Senators
- Blackhawks Recall Phillips - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Day - CGY at CV - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Open Home-And-Home Set with Bruins at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman David Jiricek to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Ontario Gets Past Tucson, 2-1 - Ontario Reign
- Ontario Holds on 2-1 Over Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gadjovich, Carlsson Boost Checkers by Barracuda 5-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Gulls Downed by Wranglers, 8-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Bordeleau Collects a Pair of Points in Barracuda Loss to Checkers - San Jose Barracuda
- Wranglers Ground Gulls - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.