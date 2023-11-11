Bears Blank Phantoms 2-0

November 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







Allentown, PA - Mike Vecchione and Pierrick Dubé scored, and Clay Stevenson pitched his second shutout of the season as the Hershey Bears (9-3-0-0) beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-6-2-0) by a 2-0 final on Saturday night at PPL Center.

Hershey took a 1-0 lead midway through the opening period when Vecchione settled a bouncing puck at the left circle and banked a shot off the left post before it caromed off the arm of Parker Gahagen and into the net at 10:04 as Mike Sgarbossa drove the lane, with Sgarbossa receiving the lone assist, his sixth straight game with a helper.

Dubé gave the Bears a two-goal edge at 10:07 of the second period when Logan Day grabbed the rebound of Dubé's initial shot out of the corner and found the forward behind the Lehigh Valley net, allowing Dubé to stash it through the pads of Gahagen for his fifth of the season. The helper marked Day's 100th career professional and AHL point, and Aaron Ness received credit for a secondary assist.

The Phantoms pressed in the third period, out-shooting Hershey by an 11-5 margin, but Stevenson and the Bears shut the door the rest of the way.

Shots finished 24-21 in favor of the Phantoms. Stevenson went 24-for-24 for Hershey to pick up his fourth victory of the season and his second shutout win over Lehigh Valley; Gahagen went 19-for-21 in the loss for Lehigh Valley. Hershey was 0-for-2 on the power play; the Phantoms went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

The Bears return home to host the Phantoms for Hockey Fights Cancer Night at GIANT Center on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.