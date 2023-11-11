Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2023-24 Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by Magna Autosystems

November 11, 2023







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce today the details for the club's 2023-24 Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Magna Autosystems, on Saturday November 18, when the Sens host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers).

Fans will see lavender theming throughout CAA Arena over the course of the month of November, but especially on Hockey Fights Cancer night, with the club once again donning Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys for the game. Those jerseys will be auctioned off online following the game, via Dash Auctions, with proceeds going to the Belleville General Hospital Foundation. Throughout the month, fans can purchase limited edition Belleville Senators Hockey Fights Cancer T-shirts, with those proceeds also going to the BGHF.

BGHF Mascot Dr. Max Moose will be on hand, along with foundation volunteers, giving fans a chance to purchase tickets and enter the Cash4Cancer draw. Fans will also be able to fill out and display "I Fight For" signs, in support of loved ones who are fighting, or have lost their battle to cancer and take part in an "I Fight For" moment during the game. Those signs will also be available for fans to fill out during games on Sunday November 12 and Friday November 17, along with game day on Saturday November 18.

"The Employees of Magna Autosystems are extremely proud to partner with the Belleville Senators to Sponsor the Hockey Fights Cancer Night," said Magna Autosystems Assistant General Manager Dan McCullough. "Everyone, in some way, has been touched by Cancer in their lives and we are excited for the opportunity to support this amazing cause".

"The Belleville Senators have always been a valuable community partner," said Belleville General Hospital Foundation Executive Director Steve Cook. "We are excited to be able to access the Sens platform and fanbase to share the importance of the Quinte Health Regional Cancer Centre."

"Hockey Fights Cancer is always one of our biggest annual activations and we're so excited to be able to partner with the Belleville General Hospital Foundation again this season," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "Keeping high-quality cancer detection and care close to home is so important and we're proud to be able to play a part in raising funds for that valuable equipment at BGH."

Tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Magna Autosystems and all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later.

Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships. Further information on the Belleville Sens promotional schedule, special events and more, are set to be released in the coming weeks.

