Amerks Come up Empty-Handed in Rematch with Comets

(Utica, NY) -The Rochester Americans (7-3-2-0) were unable to generate any offensive firepower as the Amerks closed out the weekend on the wrong side of a 6-0 score in a rematch with the Utica Comets (4-3-3-0) Saturday at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Despite the defeat, the Amerks remain in first place in the AHL's North Division standings with 16 points and have points in three of the first four games against Utica this season. Dating back to Dec. 28, 2022, Rochester has collected points in eight of nine contests against the Comets, going 7-1-1-0 over that span.

Forward Graham Slaggert led all Rochester skaters with a season-high four shots on goal while Jeremy Davies recorded three, which topped the Amerks defensive corps. Defenseman Nicolas Savoie made his AHL debut tonight after being recalled earlier in the day from the Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL).

Goaltender Devin Cooey (2-1-0) made his sixth appearance of the season and suffered his second regulation loss defeat despite making 34 saves.

Former Amerk Kyle Criscuolo matched a career-best in both points (4) and assists (3) while both he and Simon Nemec (2+2) totaled four points each for Utica, which earned its first win on home ice this season. Justin Dowling (1+2) added a multi-point performance while Graeme Clarke and Daniil Misyul rounded out the scoring as they each scored once in the win.

Goaltender Isaac Poulter (4-1-1) recorded his first AHL shutout as he stopped all 23 shots he faced, 11 of which came in the final 20 minutes of regulation.

Following a face-off win to the right of Cooley, Clarke gathered the puck and moved it to the right point as he split Rochester's coverage at the hash marks. Nemec had his head up and quickly snapped a one-time feed for Clarke to fire past the sprawling Rochester netminder to break the scoreless game at the 6:04 mark.

Utica carried the 1-0 lead into the middle period before adding two more to take a three-goal advantage into the final frame.

In the first five minutes of the second period, Xavier Parent fired a shot that glanced off Criscuolo and Cooley before the puck came to rest atop the crease. Despite an attempt to spread his pads to make the save, Cooley could not freeze the puck and Dowling tucked it across the goal-line for his first of the season.

Nearly six minutes later, Criscuolo was parked in-front of Cooley again and redirected Dowling's shot from inside the blueline. The former Amerk controlled his own rebound and backhanded it inside the post for his second of the slate - and second in as many nights - with 9:17 to play.

Utica, which carried a 3-0 lead into the dressing room as well as a 28-12 shot-advantage, added three more goals in the third period to seal the win.

The Amerks continue their three-game road swing as they travel to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for a pair of meetings with the Cleveland Monsters beginning on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 p.m. The North Division showdown will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Stars and Stripes:

The Amerks have used 35 different players through their first 12 games of the season, which includes three goaltenders and nine rookies ... Of the 32 skaters, 27 have recorded at least one point and 21 have scored once ... Six of Rochester's 18 skaters tonight began the season with the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL.

Goal Scorers

ROC: None

UTC: G. Clarke (4), J. Dowling (1), K. Criscuolo (2), D. Misyul (2), S. Nemec (1, 2)

Goaltenders

ROC: D. Cooley - 34/40 (L)

UTC: I. Poulter - 23/23 (W)

Shots

ROC: 23

UTC: 40

Special Teams

ROC: PP (0/2) | PK (4/5)

UTC: PP (1/5) | PK (2/2)

Three Stars:

1. UTC - I. Poulter

2. UTC - K. Criscuolo

3. UTC - S. Nemec

