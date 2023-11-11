Panthers Return Rasmus Asplund to Charlotte

The Florida Panthers returned center Rasmus Asplund to Charlotte on Saturday.

Asplund, who still leads the Checkers with four power-play points despite missing the last three games, did not see game action for the Panthers over the course of his week-long stint. The center will meet the Checkers in California as they get set to complete a two-game set against the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday.

The Checkers, winners of five straight games, will also play two games against San Diego over the course of this trip and then begin a four-game home stand against Cleveland on Monday, Nov. 20.

