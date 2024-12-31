Stars Earn Fifth Straight Win to End 2024

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Manitoba Moose for the second year in a row on New Year's Eve, 3-1 Tuesday at Canada Life Centre, for their fifth straight victory.

Neither team managed to score in the first period, but Arttu Hyry broke the stalemate 7:05 into the middle frame when he cut from the corner to the net and sent the puck over the shoulder of Thomas Milic. Hyry now has a ten-game point streak, the longest active streak in the AHL. Matej Blümel added a power play goal with 27 seconds remaining in the period when he capped off a tic-tac-toe passing play to make it 2-0 after two.

Kole Lind picked off a breakout pass in front of the Moose net to score the Stars' third goal of the game at 3:40 of the final period to extend the Stars lead to 3-0, before Manitoba broke through less than two minutes later when Axel Jonsson-Fjällby scored on a breakaway.

Magnus Hellberg extended his winning streak to five games and made 21 saves on 22 shots. Thomas Milic received the loss for Manitoba and gave up three goals on 23 shots. The Stars will return to Cedar Park to face-off against the Tucson Roadrunners Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

